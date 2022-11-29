Young pipeliners’ journey to NGI

Young Pipeliners on NGI immersive learning experience. Image courtesy of APGA.

Some of APGA’s Young Pipeliners have made the journey to Geraldton to partake in an immersive learning experience on the Northern Goldfields Interconnect line (NGI).

The experience aimed to provide an insight on the works being undertaken on the project, which aims to connect new and existing gas provinces to existing gas pipeline infrastructure in the Norther Goldfields region of WA.

The project will involve construction of the Northern Goldfields Interconnect (NGI), a new buried pipeline, 580 km long, commencing at Ambania, 50 km east of Geraldton, connecting into the existing Goldfields Gas Pipeline (GGP), 40 km south of Leinster.

The project will initially include compression at the inlet, with associated aboveground facilities located along the route of the pipeline.

The NGI will create new opportunities for the supply of natural gas for the mining industry and provide for other growth opportunities in the Goldfields region and beyond. The NGI will provide greater access to existing and new natural gas supply fields supporting the region’s processing and power generation growth requirements.

The opportunity for the Young Pipeliners would not have been possible if not for the engagement of both APA Group and Nacap.

