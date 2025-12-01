World-first high pressure hydrogen pipeline isolation

18-inch BISEP, LTS Futures hydrogen live trial, Grangemouth. Image: STATS

Pipeline technology specialist STATS Group has played a leading role in SGN’s LTS Futures world-first project where a live 18-inch high pressure hydrogen pipeline was safely isolated.

STATS Group patented BISEP® tool – which is widely deployed on global oil and gas assets – has been proven as a leak-tight line stopping technology which is safe to use on high pressure hydrogen pipelines.

Achieving the UK’s net zero emissions target presents one of the most complex and demanding challenges of our time. As the energy sector transitions away from fossil fuels, innovative solutions are needed to repurpose existing infrastructure.

The SGN LTS Futures project explored one such solution by converting the local transmission System (LTS) from transporting natural gas to hydrogen.

This initiative is ever relevant to STATS, with expertise in pipeline isolation, integrity, and intervention technologies that will be critical in enabling such transformations safely and efficiently.

The success of the trial is a significant development in the drive to meet net-zero emission targets and could lead to the repurposing of SGN’s 11,600km UK gas network from transporting hydrocarbons to hydrogen.

The project was part of SGN’s successful LTS Futures trial carried out on a representative 30km stretch of pipeline which runs from Grangemouth to Granton in Edinburgh.

SGN was delighted with the outcome and said the lessons learned on LTS Futures would create a blueprint for repurposing the entire LTS to hydrogen and provide a resilient backbone for a net zero energy system.

The scope of work included the installation of a DNV proprietary Grouted Tee, to provide access for STATS to perform hot tapping, line stopping, swarf (drill cuttings) dispersal, and completion plug installation. As part of the live trial, the STATS BISEP line stopping tool delivered a fail-safe, 100 percent leak-tight double block and bleed isolation.

The BISEP had to be validated to operate safely and leak-tight in high pressure hydrogen, which presented unique operational parameters. Unlike traditional line stopping technology, BISEP guarantees zero-leakage isolation, significantly increasing safety and reducing environmental risks.

STATS worked closely with DNV who provided a Grouted Tee to provide a branch offtake suitable for use with hydrogen – which provides an alternative to live welding.

STATS Senior Business Development Manager Neil Mackay said close collaboration between SGN and STATS has proven the BISEP tool as the world’s only double block and bleed isolation technology for high pressure hydrogen pipelines.

“For the first time, hot tapping and leak-tight line stopping operations have been successfully executed on a UK hydrogen pipeline, overcoming challenges of horizontal deployment, swarf dispersal, and hydrogen’s unique properties,” he said. “This required not just process adaptation but also the development of new procedures, tooling, and assurance processes.”

The safe isolation and modification of pipelines like the one used in the LTS Futures trial is essential to the entire hydrogen transition.

“Until now, no proven hot tapping or line stopping method existed which could ensure that repair, maintenance or modifications can take place safely and efficiently,” Mackay said.

“Not least the reduced emissions from the use of BISEP technology whether in use for hydrocarbon gas or hydrogen.

“SGN provided leadership within the LTS Futures program, while STATS contributed world-class line stopping services, working alongside DNV to remove a fundamental barrier to hydrogen deployment.

“This innovation will support every UK network operator, benefit millions of customers, and accelerate decarbonisation. It is a world-first, delivered through collaboration, innovation and ambition, resulting in a body of evidence and operational knowledge that is transferable across the UK gas networks and beyond.”

SGN Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer Tony Green said the project is a milestone for SGN and the wider energy sector, showing that the UK’s gas infrastructure can be repurposed for a net zero future.

“It demonstrates both infrastructure and workforce readiness for hydrogen, with our skilled engineers gaining vital experience through the live trial,” he said. “Collaboration has been crucial, and working closely with INEOS and other partners has turned a complex concept into a success.”

For more information, visit statsgroup.com