Work to begin on $10.5M Traralgon water main project

Image: Gippsland Water

Gippsland Water will begin construction in the coming weeks on the $10.5 million Traralgon Western Distribution Main project, which will strengthen water security and support future growth in the region.

The project involves construction of a new water main connecting the Traralgon water treatment plant to the Clarkes Road storage basins. The new main will provide a second connection to the basins and forms the first stage of a broader plan to connect the Traralgon and Morwell water networks.

The pipeline will extend from Old Melbourne Road to Hazelwood Road, passing beneath the Princes Freeway and the railway at Coonoc Road. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2027.

Gippsland Water Managing Director Sarah Cumming said the additional pipeline would improve the resilience of the network.

“The additional water main will be the second connection to the Clarkes Road basins, strengthening the network’s reliability,” Ms Cumming said.

“This will help us meet the demands of the growing population and improve water pressure for customers during peak periods.

“The project is part of the first stage of a broader plan to connect the Traralgon and Morwell water networks, further strengthening supply for local communities.”