Work begins on new pipe at Port Vincent

SA Water has started installing around 990 metres of new water main at Port Vincent to prepare future growth for the area.

The new pipe is part of SA Water’s four-year $155 million water main management program and is being laid beneath Lime Kiln Road, Kent Road, Alma Street and Correll Street.

SA Water general manager of sustainable infrastructure Amanda Lewry said the works will involve upgrading a key section of pipe which transports water to residents and businesses around Port Vincent.

“Replacing water mains which are nearing the end of their operational life with new pipes made of modern materials minimises the potential for leaks and breaks, which can happen due to a variety of reasons such as the condition of the soil, temperature of the ground and water pressure changes,” Lewry said.

“As regional communities see population growth, demand for services, including water and wastewater, are increasing.

“We’re planning and preparing for this future growth to ensure we can continue to provide reliable services to our regional customers.

“Our water mains have a lifespan of up to 100 years and the majority of what we install as part of our replacement program, are made of PVC, which is a material known for its better flexibility and resistance to movement, compared to fibro-cement.”

Construction is expected to take nine months to complete, with works occurring Monday to Sunday between 7am and 5pm.

