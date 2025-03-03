Woodside takes next step for Scarborough gas

Image: bomboman/stock.adobe.com

Woodside has submitted an environment plan to NOPSEMA regarding the further development of its Scarborough offshore facility and trunkline.

The Scarborough energy project is over three quarters complete (excluding Pluto Train 1 modifications) and is set to deliver natural gas in 2026. The Scarborough field, located in the Carnarvon Basin off the WA coast, will be developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 430km pipeline to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.

The current environment plan is seeking permission to engage in the following:

Hook-up of the Scarborough Floating Production Unit (FPU) to pre-installed moorings and subsea gathering system.

Startup and commissioning activities of the FPU and associated subsea wells, flowlines and infrastructure

Routine production and associated activities for up to 13 subsea wells (up to eight wells in phase 1 and five wells in phase 2)

Export of dry gas to the onshore gas plant, through the gas export trunkline (ETL)

Inspection, monitoring, maintenance and repair (IMMR) activities for the FPU, subsea infrastructure, and ETL

Gravimetry surveys.

Installation, hook-up, commissioning and start-up is approximately twelve months, following which the operation of the FPU and export trunkline will be continuous with a planned field life from startup of operations of approximately 30 years.

