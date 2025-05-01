Woodside pulls the trigger on Louisiana LNG

Image: kunchainab/stock.adobe.com

Woodside Energy has reached a final investment decision to develop the three-train, 16.5 million tonne per annum (Mtpa) Louisiana LNG development.

Targeting first LNG in 2029, the development will allow Woodside to deliver roughly 24Mtpa from its global LNG portfolio in the 2030s, and operating over five per cent of global supply. The development has expansion capacity for two additional LNG trains and is fully permitted for a total capacity of 27.6 Mtpa.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said the final investment decision on Louisiana LNG was an historic moment for the company.

“Louisiana LNG is a game-changer for Woodside, set to position our company as a global LNG powerhouse and enable us to deliver enduring shareholder returns.”

Woodside forecasts total capital expenditure for the LNG project, pipeline and management reserve at $US17.5 billion. Stonepeak, as an investor in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC, will provide $US5.7 billion towards the expected capital expenditure for the LNG project on an accelerated basis, contributing 75 per cent of capital expenditure in both 2025 and 2026. Woodside’s share of forecast total capital expenditure is $US11.8 billion.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.