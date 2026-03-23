Woodside appoints new CEO

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Woodside Energy has appointed Liz Westcott as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, confirming her in the role after serving as acting CEO since December 2025 following the departure of Meg O’Neill.

Westcott brings more than 30 years of global energy industry experience. Since joining Woodside in 2023, she has led its Australian operations, including major projects such as Scarborough, and previously held senior roles at EnergyAustralia and ExxonMobil.

Woodside Chair Richard Goyder said the appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process and reflected strong internal succession planning, describing Westcott as the standout candidate with proven strategic leadership.

“Liz’s proven track record of outstanding strategic leadership and disciplined delivery distinguished her as the Board’s top candidate for this role,” he said.

“Liz’s extensive industry experience and strategic vision will be invaluable in leading Woodside at this significant moment in its history, as we position the company to meet growing global energy demand and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Westcott said she was honoured to lead Woodside.

“Woodside is a great company with highly talented people and a proud track record of delivery for our customers and stakeholders.

“My focus as CEO is on sustainable value creation for Woodside shareholders, operational excellence and disciplined execution of our growth projects.

“I look forward to working closely with the Board and Woodside’s strong leadership team to continue building a leading global energy company that delivers long-term value for shareholders, underpinned by a consistent focus on sustainability and high performance.”