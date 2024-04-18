Women in Industry unveils new award category

Giselle Phillips was the Safety Advocacy Award as well as the Woman Of The Year Award recipient at last year’s event. Image: Prime Creative Media

The premier industry event has just inaugurated a new award, adding to its long list of recognition for the women who makes the industry diverse and unique.

The Women in Industry Awards recognises outstanding women from a range of industrial sectors.

Brace yourselves for the Women in Industry’s brand-new award, aptly named ‘Excellence in Energy’, sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and ecogeneration.

This category recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, pipeline or oil and gas industries.

This is a unique opportunity to nominate women who have contributed to the energy sector, both at a company level and wider industry level.

To be worthy of this prestigious award, the candidate will have driven initiatives and championed changes, as well as demonstrated leadership across the renewables, pipeline, electricity, or oil and gas industries.

With this new award, the premier event now comprises of 12 categories, including: Business Development Success of the Year, Excellence in Construction, Excellence in Energy, Excellence in Engineering, Excellence in Manufacturing Excellence in Mining, Excellence in Transport, Industry Advocacy Award, Mentor of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Safety Advocacy Award, and last but not least, Woman of the Year.

Business Development Success of the Year

This category recognises an individual who has created new growth opportunities that has allowed their organisation to expand and generate greater revenue.

Excellence in Construction

This prestigious category singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the construction industry.

Excellence in Engineering

This category recognises an individual who has shown leadership in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.

Excellence in Energy

This award puts the spotlight on an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, pipeline, electricity, or oil and gas industries.

Excellence in Manufacturing

This award is about recognising an individual who has thought ‘outside the box’ to implement an outstanding personal contribution to their manufacturing business and the wider manufacturing community.

Excellence in Mining

This award singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to one of the many facets of the mining industry.

Excellence in Transport

This award is all about recognising an individual who has gone above and beyond to improve and positively impact the Australian transport industry.

Industry Advocacy Award

This category is about singling out an individual who has helped shape a positive view of their industry and/or helped to create a policy change that benefits those working in the sector.

Mentor of the Year

The industry wouldn’t be the same without mentorship, which is about guidance and sharing knowledge.

Rising Star of the Year

This is about recognising an individual who has shown significant promise within their chosen industry or who has reached new goals at the start of their career.

Safety Advocacy Award

Better safe than sorry. This category recognises an individual working actively to improve safety for their industry.

Woman of the Year

We are seeing more incredible women take charge within the sector and feel it is appropriate to recognise them accordingly. This prestigious award is about them, and how our industry is changing for the best thanks to their contribution.

Nominations are ongoing until 17 May, 2024. Seize the opportunity to nominate yourself or someone else. Submit your nomination now and don’t miss out!

This year’s event will be hosted in Sydney on Thursday, 20 June.

Seven sponsors have been confirmed for the 2024 awards including Atlas Copco, COG Advertising, Fulton Hogan, Komatsu, PACCAR Australia, SEW EURODRIVE and Kenter.

With 12 categories available for sponsorship, there are numerous benefits to securing sponsorships.