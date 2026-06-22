Women in Industry Awards winners named

Image: Prime Creative Media

Industry excellence was on display as Australia’s leading women took centre stage last night at the 2026 Women in Industry Awards. Bringing together innovators, trailblazers and change-makers from across the nation at Doltone House Darling Island Wharf in Sydney, the awards recognised the remarkable achievements of women who are breaking barriers, driving innovation and shaping the future of Australia’s industrial sectors.

Following a record number of nominations and attendance of more than 350 industry professionals, supporters, and guests at the gala dinner, the 2026 Awards marked the largest event since the program’s inception.

In her opening address, Molly Hancock, Head of Events Marketing at Prime Creative Media, praised the high calibre of this year’s nominations and reflected on the growing influence of the awards in championing achievement, leadership, and innovation across the industry.

“The quality of nominations received this year has once again been exceptional. Every nominee and finalist has demonstrated excellence in their field, a commitment to delivering outstanding results, and a determination to make a positive difference within their organisation, industry and community,” she said.

The 2026 Awards featured 15 categories celebrating outstanding achievement across leadership, emerging talent, workplace safety, and excellence in a diverse range of industries. This year’s program introduced four new award categories including Women in Leadership, Marketer of the Year, Excellence in Health and Medicine, and Tradeswoman of the Year, further expanding recognition of women’s contributions across these key sectors.

The 2026 Women in Industry Awards winners:

Excellence in Energy- Louise Bishop, Zinfra Operations

Excellence in Construction- Alysse Reedy, Fulton Hogan

Excellence in Engineering- Hoda Ehsani, Fortescue

Tradeswoman of the Year- Shannen Jeffery, Newmont

Women in Leadership- Karlie Zec, Tiny Tins

Mentor of the Year- Laura Canning, Komatsu

Excellence in Transport- True Ross, Ross Transport

Excellence in Mining- Brooke Adamson, Newmont

Industry Advocacy Award- Tatiana Delendik, Grundfos Pumps

Rising Star of the Year- 30 years and under- Caitlin Barlow, JATEC Transport

Business Development Success of the Year- Yuan Yuan, Sykes Group

Excellence in Health and Medicine- Dr Sarah Crowe, OOXii

Marketer of the Year- Caroline Luczynski, SMEC

Excellence in Manufacturing- Charline Siccardi, Argon & Co

Safety Advocacy Award- Sarah Barnbrook, Away from Keyboard Inc.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the program’s highest honour, the Woman of the Year Award, which is chosen from the winners of the 15 nominated award categories. Taking home the premier award this year was Brooke Adamson, Manager Process Operations at Newmont.

In her speech, Brooke spoke about how honoured she was to receive the award and reflected on the support that paid a pivotal role in her journey.

“Like other people have said tonight, there are so many phenomenal women, and also men, that play a key role in mining and industry in general that support women. And without a lot of those sponsors and advocates for myself, giving me the confidence to put my name forward and know I can do it, I wouldn’t be here tonight. So, thank you for this. I am incredibly honoured.”

Not only was Brooke this year’s Woman of the Year, she also took home the Excellence in Mining Award too. Noting in her acceptance speech that she has seen the industry go from “women aren’t strong enough to operate this plant to I would hire 10 of her if i could”. But she said there was “still have work to do”.

“It is known that women need to check eight of 10 boxes when applying for a job relative to men who will tick six boxes and apply. We need to encourage women to apply and provide women that they are backed and are doing an exceptional job, help boost confidence, call out behaviours that aren’t aligned with our values, stand beside them. We need to be their biggest supporters and advocates and we need encourage everyone in our industry to do the same,” Brooke said.

Beyond recognising outstanding achievements, the Women in Industry Awards serve as an important platform for fostering connection, collaboration and progress across Australia’s industrial sectors. The event brings together women from different industries and career stages, creating valuable opportunities to build networks, share experiences and inspire future leaders.

Head to the website to see learn more about the awards and to see the full list of winners – womeninindustry.com.au