Women in Industry Awards returns

Giselle Phillips took home the Safety Advocacy Award as well as the Woman of the Year Award. Image by Prime Creative Media.

The 2024 event will be hosted in Sydney following last year’s record-breaking ceremony.

The 2023 event was memorable for countless reasons. One of them being Woman of the Year and Safety Advocacy awards recipient Giselle Phillips.

Sitting down with The Australian Pipeliner to reflect on the awards, Phillips said it was “thrilling – a different city, with a different vibe and just being a finalist was exciting”.

“I met so many wonderful women and male allies across a variety of industries,” she said.

Phillips said she will be in attendance at next year’s awards, taking place on Thursday, June 20, and was looking forward to it.

“By celebrating and encouraging, Women in Industry benefits not only women themselves but also their organisations, the economy, and society at large. It is a fundamental step towards building a more equitable and prosperous world,” she said.

“I want to be able to meet, connect and celebrate with the many women that are championing and actively contributing to their industry.”

For Phillips, events like these are vital for recognising the place of women in traditionally male-dominated fields “because they create a supportive, empowering, and inclusive environment that recognises, acknowledges and celebrates women’s contributions”.

“While also pushing for positive changes in industries and society as a whole,” she said.

Also playing an important role in the success of the event, is the support of The Women in Industry’s valued sponsors, such as Fulton Hogan, who just renewed its partnership for 2024.

Fulton Executive General Manager Sarah Marshall said the company was thrilled to be supporting such an impactful event.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ve been able to renew our sponsorship, it demonstrates our commitment to improving gender diversity in not just our own business but within the industry as a whole,” she said.

“We believe that we’re setting the standard for other construction and infrastructure companies to follow suit.”

As the most coveted award on the roster, Fulton Hogan was thrilled when the company was given the opportunity to sponsor the Women of the Year award.

“Women continue to be underrepresented in our industry and we’re proud to shine a light on some of the incredible work that is happening across a range of industries,” Marshall said.

According to her, it’s crucial to celebrate the achievements of those within the industry, and especially those who are pushing boundaries and driving change in predominantly male industries.

“I’m a firm believer in the fact that you can’t be what you can’t see.”

A statement seconded by Fulton Hogan Infrastructure Services National Communications and Stakeholder Manager Nina McHardy.

“In predominantly male industries it’s important to lift females up – to celebrate their respective success but also to demonstrate to those that are following in their footsteps that whilst females are in the minority, they are still so important and deserve to be celebrated,” she said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the incredible nominations as well as hopefully celebrating the talent that exists within our business.”

McHardy said this event is a way to give back to women and the businesses who champion them.

“It is also great to celebrate the businesses that support them – after all we all want to work for an employer who appreciates diversity and is taking steps to improve it within their business awards such as this are a great way to showcase supportive businesses as well as the great talent that sits within them.”

Seven sponsors have been confirmed for the 2024 awards including Atlas Copco, COG Advertising, Fulton Hogan, Komatsu, PACCAR Australia, SEW EURODRIVE and Kenter.

With 11 categories available for sponsorship, there are numerous benefits to securing sponsorships.

These include promoting corporate values as an equal opportunity employer; with progressive policies encouraging women in management as well as networking among peers and influencers in mining, manufacturing, engineering, and commercial road transport industries.

For more information, visit womeninindustry.com.au.

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.