Women in Industry Awards head to Sydney for 2024

Next year’s edition of the Australian Women in Industry Awards will take place on Thursday June 20, 2024, in Sydney, following a record-breaking 2023 ceremony.

The Women in Industry Awards allow businesses to come together to recognise the exceptional women working in industrial sectors.

The awards acknowledge women from a range of industrial sectors such as mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction and infrastructure.

For the 2023 awards, there were a record number 160 nominations across 11 categories, a 95 per cent growth from 2022.

The gala dinner sold out for the first time in the event’s history and recorded a 55 per cent attendance increase from 2022.

Four sponsors have already signed up for the 2024 awards including Atlas Copco, SEW- EURO DRIVE, Fulton Hogan and Paccar.

With 11 categories available for sponsorship, there are numerous benefits to securing sponsorships:

Promoting corporate values as an equal opportunity employer; with progressive policies encouraging women in management.

Networking among peers and influencers in mining, manufacturing, engineering, and commercial road transport industries.

Extensive media coverage and exposure through editorial and advertising.

To learn more about securing a sponsorship spot, visit here.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.