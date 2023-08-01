Women in Industry Awards head to Sydney for 2024

Next year’s edition of the Australian Women in Industry Awards will take place on Thursday June 20, 2024, in Sydney, following a record-breaking 2023 ceremony.
The Women in Industry Awards allow businesses to come together to recognise the exceptional women working in industrial sectors.
The awards acknowledge women from a range of industrial sectors such as mining, transport, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction and infrastructure.
For the 2023 awards, there were a record number 160 nominations across 11 categories, a 95 per cent growth from 2022.
The gala dinner sold out for the first time in the event’s history and recorded a 55 per cent attendance increase from 2022.
Four sponsors have already signed up for the 2024 awards including Atlas Copco, SEW- EURO DRIVE, Fulton Hogan and Paccar.
With 11 categories available for sponsorship, there are numerous benefits to securing sponsorships:
- Promoting corporate values as an equal opportunity employer; with progressive policies encouraging women in management.
- Networking among peers and influencers in mining, manufacturing, engineering, and commercial road transport industries.
- Extensive media coverage and exposure through editorial and advertising.
To learn more about securing a sponsorship spot, visit here.
