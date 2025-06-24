Women in Industry award winners

Women in Industry Awards 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 Women in Industry Awards have recognised and celebrated some of the most inspiring and accomplished women working across Australia’s energy, manufacturing, mining, engineering, transport, and construction sectors.

Presented at a gala evening on Thursday 19 June at The Carousel in Melbourne, the awards brought together industry leaders, innovators, and advocates to honour the women driving real change in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

This year’s winners represent a broad cross-section of industry, united by their excellence, leadership, and commitment to creating more inclusive and forward-thinking workplaces.

The 2025 Women in Industry Awards winners are:

Woman of the Year: Tammy O’Connor – KingKira Group

Tammy O’Connor – KingKira Group Business Development Success of the Year: Tammy O’Connor – KingKira Group

Tammy O’Connor – KingKira Group Industry Advocacy Award: Eileen Breen – NTEX

Eileen Breen – NTEX Mentor of the Year: Tash Fee – Clough

Tash Fee – Clough Safety Advocacy Award: Mandeep Singh – Ego Pharmaceuticals

Mandeep Singh – Ego Pharmaceuticals Rising Star of the Year: Jennifer Clements – Consultex

Jennifer Clements – Consultex Excellence in Energy: Suzanne Shipp – APA Group

Suzanne Shipp – APA Group Excellence in Transport: Kirryn Crossman – SMEC

Kirryn Crossman – SMEC Excellence in Engineering: Stacey Daniel – Board Presence

Stacey Daniel – Board Presence Excellence in Manufacturing: Naomi Elliott – Concept Labs

Naomi Elliott – Concept Labs Excellence in Construction: Isolde Piet – Suburban Connect

Isolde Piet – Suburban Connect Excellence in Mining: Becky May Felstead – Strong Minds, Strong Mines

APA Group general manager – operations and maintenance Suzanne Shipp took out the Excellence in Energy award. Shipp leads 550 professionals, managing a $26 billion portfolio, delivering 99.9 per cent gas transmission reliability, and improving safety by five per cent.

“This recognition belongs not just to me, but to every woman who has paved the way and to every man who has advocated for us,” Shipp said.

“To my mentors who believed in me when I doubted myself, to my APA Group colleagues who supported me, and to my family who encouraged me to pursue my passion despite the obstacles.

“Once upon a time I was often the only woman in the room. Today, I’m proud to be surrounded by many inspirational, amazing and extremely capable and talented women, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to our industry’s most complex problems.

“To the young women who are listening – live your dreams – your voice matters, your ideas are valuable, and industry needs you.”

Tammy O’Connor, founder of KingKira Group, was named Woman of the Year at the 2025 Women in Industry Awards – the biggest honour of the night.

Tammy’s leadership, vision, and impact are redefining what’s possible for women in the mining and civil construction sectors.

On top of this prestigious title, she also took home the Business Development Success of the Year award, recognising her relentless drive to grow, innovate, and lead from the front.

“The first time was scary, but the second time is even scarier,” Tammy said when accepting the award.

Speaking about the importance of women leading differently, Tammy said it was important to drive change and inspire future generations to break traditional boundaries.

“I think it is important that women lead the industry, and I think we do things a lot differently. Standing up here for the next generation because back in the day growing up my mum didn’t work, my grandmother didn’t work either, and now we see other women in the industry, in leadership, and they can see women can do more than the things we are told we should be doing,” she said.

Prime Creative Media Chief Operating Officer Christine Clancy said the awards continue to play a vital role in recognising the achievements of women who are breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations.

“These awards celebrate not only technical excellence but also the courage, resilience and leadership it takes to create lasting impact. Each winner is an inspiration and a powerful reminder of what’s possible when diversity is embraced,” Clancy said.

The Women in Industry Awards are hosted by Prime Creative Media and are proudly supported by a range of industry partners and sponsors committed to advancing gender equality and innovation across the industrial landscape.

