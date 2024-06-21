Women in Industry 2024 winners revealed  

Women in Industry Awards 2024. Image: Prime Creative Media

Discover the winners of this year’s Women in Industry Awards, which recognises outstanding women from a range of sectors. The event took place on Thursday 20 June in Sydney, acknowledging the exceptional women who have achieved success from a range of industrial sectors.

This includes energy, mining, transport manufacturing, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail and construction and infrastructure.

The awards comprised 12 categories, including the newly introduced ‘Excellence in Energy’, sponsored by The Australian Pipeliner, Energy Today and ecogeneration.

This category recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, pipeline or oil and gas industries.

With this new award, the premier event now comprises of 12 categories: Business Development Success of the Year, Excellence in Construction, Excellence in Energy, Excellence in Engineering, Excellence in Manufacturing Excellence in Mining, Excellence in Transport, Industry Advocacy Award, Mentor of the Year, Rising Star of the Year, Safety Advocacy Award, and last but not least, Woman of the Year.

Find out the 2024 winners below:

Business Development Success of the Year 2024

This category celebrates an individual who has created new growth opportunities that has allowed their company to generate greater revenue.

Winner: Sandra Robinson – United Rentals.

Industry Advocacy Award 2024 – sponsored by Komatsu

Sponsored by Komatsu, this award celebrates an individual who has helped shape a positive view of their industry or helped create a policy change that benefits those working in the sector.

Winner: Steph Gee – CM & SM Gee Electrical.

Mentor of the Year 2024

This category recognises an individual who has committed to developing female talent within their organisation or industry.

Winner: Kirstin Reblin – Opal Packaging.

Safety Advocacy Award 2024

The importance of safety can never be understated. This award celebrates that and an individual who works actively to improve safety for their industry.

Winner: Kathleen Kelly – MᶜConnell Dowell.

Rising Star of the Year 2024

The talent of today will inform tomorrow’s results. This category recognises an individual who is making significant strides at the start of their career.

Winner: Kate Leone – UGL – M6 Stage 1 Project.

Excellence in Transport 2024 – sponsored by Kenter Logistics

Sponsored by Kenter Logistics, this award celebrates an individual who has made impacts within the Australian transport industry.

Winner: Anne Modderno – Swietelsky.

Excellence in Engineering 2024 – sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE, this category recognises a leader in engineering, technological excellence and innovation.

Winner: Allyson Woodford – APA Group.

Excellence in Manufacturing 2024 – sponsored by PACCAR Australia

Sponsored by PACCAR Australia, this award celebrates an individual implementing innovation in their manufacturing business or the wider industry.

Winner: Derelle Mitchell – Health Focus Manufacturing.

Excellence in Construction 2024

This category singles out an individual who has made a positive contribution to the construction industry.

Winner: Sinead Redmond – GeelongPort.

Excellence in Mining 2024

This award highlights an individual making significant impacts within Australia’s mining industry.

Winner: Sinead Booth – Fortescue.

Excellence in Energy 2024 – sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and ecogeneration

This new category celebrates an individual who is taking charge in the renewables, pipeline or oil and gas industries.

Winner: Vesna Olles – BOC Limited.

Woman of the Year 2024 – sponsored by Fulton Hogan

The prestigious Woman of the Year award recognises the incredible women leading change within their sectors. It is awarded to an individual representing that and how these industries are changing for the better.

Winner: Derelle Mitchell – Health Focus Manufacturing.

For more information, visit the Women in Industry website.