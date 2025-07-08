Women in Energy & Renewables Summit returns

Image: Scott Barbour and Quest Events

Following a sold-out inaugural event in 2024, Australia’s foremost gathering of women in energy and renewables returns with exciting new speakers, all new content, engaging new formats, and more opportunities to meet and connect with peers than ever before.

This is your chance to gather with inspirational & industry-leading women working at the forefront of energy & renewables. You’ll gain firsthand insights into game-changing innovations revolutionising the sector & what they mean for your organisation and your career. You’ll also develop practical strategies and tools to drive diversity, grow your leadership skills, and steadily advance your career while benefitting your organisation.

Speakers include:

Paula Conboy, Member – Expert Panel, NEM Wholesale Market Settings Review Catherine Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Origin Energy Trudy Fraser, A/Executive General Manager Regulation, Energy Queensland Renae Gasmier, Head of Innovation & Strategy,AGL Violette Mouchaileh, Executive General Manager – Policy & Corporate Affairs, Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Kim Curtain, Deputy Secretary, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water Dr Eva Balan-Vnuk, Chief Digital Officer, SA Power Networks Renee Anderson, Executive, People & Stakeholder, TasNetworks Kelly Wood, Group Executive – Transmission Development and Growth, Ausgrid Jennie Milne, Executive General Manager – People, Safety & Governance, Horizon Power Guy Chalkley, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavour Energy Ashleigh Dalmau, Chief Operating Officer & Company Secretary, Clean Energy Council Tiffany Leone, Director of Learning & Development, Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) Elisabeth Balding, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, EDF Renewables Australia Annabel Keogh, Head of Strategy, Policy & Social Value, Synergy

Top reasons to attend:

Join the premier event for women in energy & renewables to accelerate your career and drive organisational success Sharpen your skills in leadership, adaptability, cultivating influence, negotiation & project management, with insights from Origin Energy & the AEMC Understand the sector’s major trends while examining the DER boom, NEM reforms, large scale transmission innovations & more Gain practical tools from Horizon Power & Momentum Energy on fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion Explore how top companies like Energy Queensland, Jemena & ENGIE are maximising renewable energy innovations in gas, storage, hydro & more Explore how Indigenous and community-led initiatives can deliver resilient, sustainable & supported projects Expand your network with authentic and accomplished leaders who can support your professional growth

