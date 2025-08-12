Women driving innovation in the pipeline industry

Tesmec’s Sadic Rodriguez (L) and Laura Bolzani (R). Image: Tesmec

Tesmec’s Laura Bolzani and Sadic Rodriguez are playing a vital role in the development of pipeline infrastructure around the world.

The pipeline industry is beginning to see a meaningful shift in its workforce – one where women are not only entering the field but also making a significant impact. This is particularly the case in technical departments like after sales support, where female professionals are highlighting their technical, organisational and leadership skills.

Tesmec’s Senior Customer Service Support, Laura Bolzani, and Spare parts Assistant, Sadic Rodriguez, are two such women contributing to the development of the pipeline industry.

Their stories reflect the growing presence of women in technical roles and demonstrate how diverse perspectives fuel innovation, foster stronger customer relationships, and pave the way for long-term success.

Both women entered the pipeline industry by opportunity and curiosity, but stayed and thrived through hard work, adaptability, and passion.

“My career began a few years after completing my studies, when I was hired as an apprentice in the after sales department,” Bolzani told The Australian Pipeliner.

“From the beginning, I was drawn to working directly with clients. Solving practical problems in real-time always felt more like a challenge than a burden. I’ve always seen every customer request not as an issue, but as an opportunity.”

Rodriguez followed a slightly different path. After completing a master’s degree in marketing management, she began her career in a commercial role within a multinational company in the textile machinery sector. Her first encounter with after sales came through cross-departmental collaboration, which sparked an interest that ultimately became her career.

“It was through direct involvement with service and spare parts teams that I discovered the dynamic and solution-oriented world of after sales,” she said.

Their careers eventually led both women to Tesmec, where they now play a key role in coordinating with local teams across the company’s expansive global network to deliver timely and high-quality after-sales support. With subsidiaries in more than 11 countries, Tesmec faces the inherent challenge of maintaining consistent service standards across diverse regions.

To meet this challenge, the company has adopted a strategic ‘glocal’ approach, blending global reach with a strong local presence. This strategy enables Tesmec to interpret and respond to the specific needs of each market with agility and precision. By empowering regional offices and fostering close collaboration with local teams, the company ensures fast, efficient, and customised support for customers wherever they are. Such an approach demands more than operational coordination; it requires building strong, trustworthy partnerships with regional branches to ensure seamless teamwork and consistent service excellence.

“We act as a bridge between headquarters and local operations,” Rodriguez said. “By staying in constant contact with our colleagues abroad, we can anticipate needs, resolve issues quickly, and maintain the high standards our customers expect.

“It’s a truly international effort – one that reflects Tesmec’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction on a global scale.”

Since joining Tesmec, both women have become increasingly fascinated by the engineering excellence and technological sophistication behind every machine.

One challenge presented by the role was having to quickly familiarise themselves with Tesmec’s advanced machines and technologies. Tesmec offers a comprehensive range of machines designed for diverse applications, with a particularly strong presence in the pipeline sector, covering both oil and gas projects.

The company sets industry records with its 1875XL EVO Chainsaw Trencher, the only equipment on the market capable of trenching widths up to 84 inches (213cm) and depths reaching 24 feet (732cm). Beyond raw power, Tesmec machines are equipped with advanced onboard technologies that enhance performance and efficiency. TrenchIntel, a 3D-GPS automatic guidance system, ensures extreme precision by autonomously controlling machine steering, trajectory, and trenching depth.

TrenchTronic 5.0 further elevates usability and productivity through automated trenching and self-diagnostics, adjusting pressure and speed to maximise digging performance.

Additionally, Tesmec’s Re.M system offers remote monitoring and reporting, enabling on-demand access to operating, maintenance, and troubleshooting data to improve machine performance. The Smart Tracker feature complements this by automatically collecting as-built data during trenching operations, eliminating the need for survey stakeouts and significantly cutting down on time and costs.

A thorough understanding of these technologies is critical to delivering effective after-sales support and ensuring optimal machine performance throughout their lifecycle.

But Bolzani and Rodriguez rose to the occasion, their curiosity over time evolving into a deep passion for Tesmec’s products.

“What really amazes me is how these systems integrate seamlessly to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and empower customers with data-driven decision-making,” Bolzani said.

Despite their differing paths, both women acknowledge the unique challenges of being female professionals in a male-dominated sector. This is especially the case in after sales, where technical aptitude must be matched by calmness under pressure and assertive communication.

“Being a woman in this environment is a challenge in itself,” Bolzani said. “The biggest hurdle is being heard – earning respect in a space where clients and colleagues are more accustomed to seeing men in these roles.

“But with the right attitude and clear communication, I’ve shown that my skills speak for themselves. Over time, I’ve earned the trust and respect of both customers and coworkers.”

Rodriguez agreed, noting that breaking stereotypes is the first obstacle, but far from the only one.

“After that, it’s about truly understanding our customers’ needs and delivering the right solutions,” she said. “That takes experience, empathy, and technical know-how.”

It is this mix of human and technical skills that defines success in after sales, and it’s exactly where women often excel.

Both agree that women bring unique strengths to after sales roles, particularly when it comes to relationship management and team dynamics.

“I think being a woman has given me an edge, especially in building rapport and managing human relationships,” Bolzani said. “Attention to detail and an innate sensitivity to others’ needs can really make a difference in this line of work.”

Rodriguez agreed, adding that success is ultimately about passion and commitment, which are qualities that transcend gender.

“If you do your job with passion and dedication, that’s your extra gear,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a man or a woman.”

While personal approach is key, there’s no denying the importance of creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for women across the pipeline industry.

“It’s absolutely essential,” Rodriguez said. “Promoting female leadership brings fresh perspectives, greater openness, and a richer shared experience.

“Women think and communicate differently, and that diversity leads to innovation and better performance.”

Both women see a growing role for women in driving transformation, not only through operational improvements, but also by forging stronger, more loyal customer relationships.

“Women can be key change-makers in technical departments like after sales,” Bolzani said.

“They combine technical competence with relational skills and problem-solving intuition. With the right opportunities, they can drive real innovation.”

For young women considering a career in the pipeline sector, both women’s advice is clear and encouraging: dive in, invest in learning, and stay committed.

“After overcoming some initial challenges, you’ll realise that your time and energy are investments in your future,” Bolzani said.

“Women are making a real difference in the pipeline industry, and their presence is increasingly valued.”

Tesmec believes in fostering this presence within its organisation, and in highlighting the stories, skills, and perspectives that make its team stronger.

As Rodriguez puts it: “Women in the pipeline industry aren’t just contributing – they’re leading the way.”