Women can do it all

Tammy O’Connor took home two major awards. Image: Prime Creative Media

Female innovators across industries are actively paving the way for future generations, many receiving recognition at this year’s 2025 Women in Industry Awards.

The 2025 Women in Industry Awards have recognised and celebrated some of the most inspiring and accomplished women working across Australia’s energy, manufacturing, mining, engineering, transport, and construction sectors. Presented at a gala evening on 19 June at The Carousel in Melbourne, the awards brought together industry leaders, innovators, and advocates to honour the women driving real change in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

This year’s winners represent a broad cross-section of industry, united by their excellence, leadership, and commitment to creating more inclusive and forward-thinking workplaces.

Claiming the honours of Engineer of the Year was Stacey Daniel of Board Presence.

Daniel had many people to thank, as she said working in the engineering industry has been nothing but a pleasure to date, and she is encouraged by signs of greater work-life balance in the future.

“The engineering profession is a really special one, but like a lot of women in the room, you get to a point sometimes where you’re busy caring for … children and things like that [and] you may become a bit disconnected,” she said.

“I was one of those women that almost moved away from the career, because that’s how life was. I’m really excited to see how industry caters for women these days, and how you can have a much better balance, but not just for women, but for men, who are parents as well.”

The Excellence in Energy title was awarded to Suzanne Shipp from APA Group. Working in operations and maintenance, Shipp leads 550 professionals managing a $26 billion portfolio, delivering 99.9 per cent gas transmission reliability.

She said she was truly humbled to receive the prestigious award.

“This recognition belongs not just to me, but to every woman that has paved the way, and also to every man who has advocated for us. I want to thank my mentors who have believed in me when I have probably doubted myself, to my APA group colleagues who are here to celebrate with me tonight, but also who have supported me along the journey, and to my family who have encouraged me to pursue my passion despite the obstacles and the challenges along the way,” she said.

“Once upon a time, I would have been the only woman standing here, and so I’m proud today to be standing around such a group of inspirational, amazing, highly talented and capable women. We bring fresh perspectives, we bring innovative solutions, and that’s what our industry needs to solve complex problems.”

The Rising Star award was given to Jennifer Clements from Consultex, though she was away in New Zealand working with a client and unable to accept the award herself.

An emerging leader in safety, quality, environmental, and information security consulting, Clements has rapidly built a reputation for delivering tailored, high-impact compliance solutions across construction, municipal, and tech industries as Director at Consultex.

In the past year, she has led major ISO certification projects, developed risk management frameworks for high-risk industries, and expanded Consultex’s services to include site management and cybersecurity.

Her ability to combine technical expertise with genuine care sets her apart. At 26, Clements is committed to raising industry standards through mentorship, practical innovation, and a relentless drive for improvement.

Taking out the Excellence in Mining Award was Becky May Felstead from Strong Minds, Strong Mines, who was also unable to attend on the night. Felstead is a passionate wellness facilitator and program coordinator.

Over the past year she has visited more than 45 mine sites and spoke to over 20,000 workers in the industry about mental health and creating respectful, inclusive workplaces.

It is her role to give workers the tools to look after themselves and eachother, making the mining industry a safer and healthier place for all involved. Tammy O’Connor, Founder of KingKira Group, was named Woman of the Year – the biggest honour of the night.

O’Connor’s leadership, vision, and impact are redefining what’s possible for women in the mining and civil construction sectors.

On top of this prestigious title, she also took home the Business Development Success of the Year award, recognising her relentless drive to grow, innovate, and lead from the front.

“The first time was scary, but the second time is even scarier,” O’Connor said when accepting the award.

Speaking about the importance of women leading differently, O’Connor said it was important to drive change and inspire future generations to break traditional boundaries.

“I think it is important that women lead the industry, and I think we do things a lot differently,” she said.

“[I’m] standing up here for the next generation because back in the day growing up, my mum didn’t work, my grandmother didn’t work either, and now we see other women in the industry, in leadership, and they can see women can do more than the things we are told we should be doing.”