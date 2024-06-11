Winter works for Werribee

Image: cooperr/stock.adobe.com

Southern Rural Water is undertaking its Winter works program across its region including Werribee and Macalister, Victoria.

Work on the Stage 5 of the Werribee Irrigation District Modernisation Project got under way in May, with construction of 8.3km of new pipeline, 47 automated outlets and a new regulator.

Werribee Irrigation District modernisation program lead Belal Chundoo said the system would enable Werribee growers to produce food more efficiently and help secure their farming futures.

“It also means irrigation water can be delivered to customers 24 hours per day, seven days per week and there will be fewer delays as an automated system means the end of meter reads,” he said.

“Water allocations and compliance decisions can also be made in real time, saving time and resources.”

The pipeline works are being delivered by Southern Rural Water construction partner, Jaydo Construction, and will be finished in early Spring.

In the Macalister Irrigation District, several important projects are being delivered.

“A key project is replacing up to 75 manual Dethridge wheels in the district with fully automated slip meters. This will deliver multiple benefits to customers, including service improvements and fewer delays to customer orders,” Macalister Irrigation District program lead Matt Weatherall said.

“We are undertaking works in Nuntin, including the replacement of an existing 600mm siphon, upgrade of a local road crossing, lining of a road crossing, and the upgrade of four regulators.”

