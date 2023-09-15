Winners announced at 2023 ASTT Awards

Sponsored by Rob Carr, the event saw the trenchless industry unite to celebrate the outstanding people and projects from across the sector.

The winners of the 2023 ASTT Awards were revealed at the sold-out No-Dig Down Under 2023 ASTT Gala and Awards dinner in Brisbane.

This year’s winners are listed below.

Rehabilitation Project of the Year

Epsom Main Sewer Rehabilitation – Melbourne Water, John Holland – KBR Joint Venture, Interflow and Welltech Total Water Management.

New Installation Project of the Year

West Gate Tunnel Project – Cross Pipes Installation, CPBJH JV and Herrenknecht AG.

New Technology: Machine, Tool, Material, System or Technique

AdaptX – OptionX Group.

Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year

John Rutherford – HDI Lucas.

Trenchless Woman of the Year

Andrea Edny – SYSTRA Bamser.

Menno Henneveld Person of the Year

John Bower – Independent Civil Solutions.

Congratulations to all the winners!

