Why kwik-ZIP is the right solution

When looking for a spacer solution, McConnell Dowell looked no further than kwik-ZIP’s product range. Manufactured from high-grade thermoplastic, these spacers and centralisers are developed to solve centralisation challenges in many industries, including trenchless and pipeline.

On a recent water main relocation project in Victoria, McConnell Dowell utilised kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers to facilitate the slip-lining of a 660mm OD MSCL Steel Mains Sintakote® carrier pipe over a 54-metre run.

McConnell Dowell Senior Project Engineer Paul Pomfret said kwik-ZIP’s spacers were the right choice for this relocation project because of their versatility and adaptability.

“With limited room and unable to utilise our pipe rollers we had concern pushing the MSCL pipe 54m would be a challenge, but the kwik-ZIP spacers allowed us to install with ease using a 14T excavator,” he said.

kwik-ZIP’s HDXT and HDX series spacers are successfully appraised by the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA).

Both series are the only casing spacers on the market that have been approved as compliant by WSAA.

The WSAA PS-324 product specification prescribes casings spacer requirements for correct protection of carrier pipes when installed inside casings.

kwik-ZIP’s large range of spacers caters for a different carrier and casing pipe sizes, as well as provides flexibility to deal with alterations.

The company manufactures and supplies a centraliser and spacer system for many industry sectors including production well drilling, trenchless pipeline, horizontal directional drilling, and the general civil and construction markets.

While not utilised on this installation, kwik-ZIP HDXT-58W spacers can accommodate the kwik-ROLLER® wheels.

These clip-on wheels are ideal for use in longer runs to minimise wear and to provide significantly reduced co-efficient of friction.