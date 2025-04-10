Why kwik-ZIP is an ideal fit for water pipelines

HD-50 spacers on DN560 HDPE into a DN700 mild steel pipe. Image: kwik-ZIP

Durability and intelligent design make kwik-ZIP spacers and centralisers a premium choice for contractors in the water industry.

Working within the water pipeline industry is challenging. On top of the intricacies of the work itself that contractors must complete, the industry maintains a high level of standards and only the highest quality products are approved for use.

kwik-ZIP centraliser and spacer systems number among these chosen few products approved for this industry. Its products have earned a reputation as reliable, cost-effective solutions for centralisation challenges in many different industries, including the pipeline industry. Designed with a focus on simplicity, durability, and rapid on-site assembly, kwik-ZIP systems deliver tangible time and cost advantages, making them an essential tool for contractors across Australia.

The company’s HD, HDX and HDXT ranges of spacers have been successfully appraised against the Water Services Association of Australia’s (WSAA) product specification for casing spacers (WSA PS-324). This standard covers casing spacers used to facilitate the insertion and protection of carrier pipes when installed inside encasement pipes.

WSAA plays an important part in the water industry by developing product specifications to ensure a high level of standardisation and performance in the industry.

More generally, all kwik-ZIP products are certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre (AWQC) for use in contact with drinking water. Its products are also approved for use within many utilities’ infrastructure, including Melbourne Retail Water Association, South-East Queensland’s Infrastructure and Materials (IPAM) list, Sydney Water and the WA Water Corporation.

In fewer words, this means that contractors and asset owners can be sure that kwik-ZIP’s products meet rigorous industry standards.

“Our products are recommended, specified and used by pipeline and civil contractors, water and gas utilities, drilling companies and international engineering firms across the world,” kwik-ZIP General Manager Paul Jeffreys told The Australian Pipeliner.

It’s the combination of robust and convenient design features that allow kwik-ZIP’s products to meet the cut. Unlike traditional metallic alternatives, kwik-ZIP’s non-metallic spacers and centralisers are impervious to rust. Engineered from a high-performance thermoplastic blend, they are highly resilient and include integrated rubber grip pads to prevent slippage, eliminating the need for pipe pre-wrapping.

The modular design of these spacers can also accommodate a wide range of pipe diameters.

HD spacers are available in four sizes, ranging from a 30mm bow up to a 100mm bow, and can be used for both vertical and horizontal applications.

The HDX and HDXT series spacers are designed for use on medium to heavy weight pipes in cased crossings. They can be utilised on a wide range of pipe material including steel DICL, HDPE, concrete and MSCL carrier pipes among others, minimising running friction between the carrier pipe and the casing during installation.

The HDX casing spacer comes in four runner heights, 38mm, 65mm, 90mm and 125mm. The HDXT casing spacer also comes in five runner heights, 43mm, 58mm, 63mm, 103mm and 153mm.

Low friction and abrasion resistance is a staple of all kwik-ZIP spacers that allows for longer run lengths and lower insertion forces. This reduces the size of machinery needed for installation, saving energy, money, and valuable space on-site. In fact, kwik-ZIP systems are designed for tool-free assembly, eliminating the need for specialised technicians and equipment altogether.

