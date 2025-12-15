Why dual diameter cleaning matters in pipeline maintenance

Image: Enduro

Pipeline systems rarely stay the same diameter from end to end, creating demanding environments for cleaning tools.

When a pig enters a step down section, maintaining a seal, pressure, and consistent forward movement becomes more difficult and the consequences of inadequate cleaning can be costly.

Standard pigs often struggle in these conditions. They can lose seal, stall, or ride over debris, leaving behind a range of residue that can compromise flow and interfere with pipeline inspections.

To address this challenge, Enduro Pipeline Services has developed its Dual Diameter Cleaning Pig, which has been purpose built to maintain performance across changing pipeline geometries.

Designed to flex with the line while preserving a strong seal, the tool ensures that cleaning continues effectively through every diameter transition.

The Dual Diameter Cleaning Pig is not a one size fits all solution, with each unit custom built to match the exact specifications of the pipeline it will be operating in.

Operators can incorporate a range of cleaning and monitoring components, including:

Gauge plates to detect dents, ovality, and internal restrictions ahead of inline inspection (ILI), helping operators identify potential issues early.

Magnets strategically placed to capture ferrous debris, preventing metal fines from distorting ILI data and reducing contamination downstream.

Brushes designed to remove debris for improved flow efficiency and preparing the line for assessment.

Enduro manufactures each pig using its proprietary UreCast urethane, known for creating equipment which is durable, flexible and has an extended service life.

The tools are supported by the company’s dedicated Pipeline Cleaning Pig Division, ensuring operators not only get a product engineered for the field, but one which is also backed by technical expertise.

Enduro’s range of industry-leading pipeline products are available exclusively in Australia through Pipe Tek.

For more information visit www.pipetek.com.au