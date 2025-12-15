Why coordination systems matter in the pipeline industry

Image: Flow37/stock.adobe.com

In the pipeline world, precision isn’t a luxury, it is a necessity.

Pipelines run beneath farmland, under city streets, across rivers, and alongside other utilities. Once buried, they disappear from sight. Our only view of them comes from maps, survey records, and inspection data.

If that data is wrong by even as little as a metre, the consequences can be serious – including excavation in the wrong spot, striking another utility, misreading inspection results, and costly rework and delays.

The cause is often a simple but overlooked factor: coordinate systems. If your drawings, surveys, and inspection records do not share the same spatial reference, or if they are not correctly transformed, your ‘accurate’ map might be misleading. The risks are not just theoretical. Let’s look at how coordinate misalignment plays out in pipeline operations.

Potential real-world consequences

Parallel pipelines in tight corridors – Two high-pressure pipelines, each carrying a different product, run side-by-side in a narrow easement. A maintenance crew heads out to excavate a section of one line.The as-built drawings are stored in one coordinate system. The GPS device in the field uses another coordinate system. Without accurate transformation, the resulting 1–2m offset could put excavation dangerously close to the wrong line, a mistake no one can afford.

Working within dense urban infrastructure – Beneath a city street lies a network of pipelines, water mains, fibre optics, storm drains, and high-voltage cables. A crew plans to replace a valve. The maps show a clear workspace, but those maps come from different sources, each in a different coordinate system. No transformation was applied. On the ground, that ‘empty space’ is home to a live power conduit.

Drone-based surveying and monitoring – Drones now patrol pipelines from above, capturing imagery and GPS data in WGS84 by default. The pipeline centreline in the GIS is stored in a different datum, but nobody realises. When the drone data is overlaid without transformation, features do not line up. A suspected encroachment might appear metres from its true location, risking wasted time or missed threats.

These issues become even more complex in regions where the ground itself is moving.

Australia sits on one of the fastest-moving tectonic plates in the world, drifting northeast at about 7cm per year. Over decades, this adds up, making Australia an excellent candidate to demonstrate the importance of coordinate systems. The following coordinate systems are commonly used:

Geocentric Datum of Australia 1994 (GDA94) – Fixed to Australia’s plate position in 1994. As of 2025 ~2 m out of sync with the current WGS84. Compliant with Australian government and regulators.

Geocentric Datum of Australia 2020 (GDA2020) – Fixed to Australia’s plate position in 2020, Closely aligned with WGS84 at that date. As of 2025 ~0.4m out of sync with the current WGS84. Compliant with Australian government and regulators.

WGS84 – Geocentric system tied to the Earth’s centre of mass and is the Global GNSS standard. Used for GPS devices etc. but less stable over time due to regular updates to the reference frame and therefore changes in coordinates. The same location may have different coordinates at different times.

For Before You Dig Australia (BYDA) – The free service providing utility maps before excavation – alignment matters. Pipeline operators submit their asset locations to BYDA. If the data is misaligned, operator’s maps can be wrong, sometimes enough to cause an accidental strike. Here, the choice and correct transformation of coordinate systems are not optional – they’re the difference between safe excavation and a costly, dangerous mistake.

The ROSEN approach

The solution is not just ‘pick a coordinate system and stick with it’. Instead, it’s about building a GIS-led strategy that keeps all data aligned and accurate. This entails standardising all data in a single, authoritative coordinate system; anchoring every dataset to a trusted source of truth – the GIS-based pipeline network; and transforming incoming data automatically so it aligns perfectly with that source.

This approach ensures that whether you’re in a narrow corridor, a crowded urban setting, or a remote stretch of pipeline, what you see on the map matches reality on the ground.

In pipelines, ‘close enough’ is not good enough. Coordinate system awareness is not a box-ticking exercise, it is a cornerstone of safe, efficient, and compliant operations.

From parallel pipelines to crowded streets to aerial inspections, the message is the same: your data is only as good as the coordinate system it’s in.

