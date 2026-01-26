Why choose Brugg Flexwell FSR for hazardous liquid transport?

Brugg Flexwell Offshore Pipe at an LNG facility in the Gulf of Mexico. Image: Elaflex

When it comes to the challenges of safety, compliance and installation efficiency of transporting hazardous liquids, Elaflex’s double-walled stainless-steel pipe systems offers powerful arguments of its winning advantages for utility companies.

Transporting flammable or environmentally sensitive liquids demands piping material that can deliver on safety, regulatory compliance, installation efficiency, and long-term operational reliability. Elaflex Pacific explains the benefits of Brugg Flexwell FSR over HDPE pipe for hazardous liquid transport.

“While HDPE [high-density polyethylene] pipe is widely used for general utility applications, it has significant limitations when deployed in high-risk environments,” Elaflex Pacific Sales Manager Mario Iglic told The Australian Pipeliner. “Elaflex Pacific has the answer for this problem.”

The Brugg Flexwell FSR double-walled stainless-steel pipe system offers engineering advantages over HDPE that make it a strong solution wherever safety and containment are critical. The most decisive difference is that Flexwell FSR is inherently a double-wall system, featuring a corrugated stainless-steel inner pipe surrounded by a stainless-steel containment pipe. The annular space between them provides true secondary containment along the entire length.

In contrast, standard HDPE pipe is single walled. To achieve dual containment, contractors must install a second external HDPE pipe, assemble spacer rings, and weld or electrofusion-join fittings.

“This process dramatically increases installation time, cost, and potential leak points,” Iglic said. “FSR provides continuous, factory-built containment without the complexity of on-site fabrication.”

Brugg Flexwell FSR is designed for permanent leak detection, using pressure or vacuum monitoring of the annulus.

“If the inner pipe is compromised, operators receive an almost immediate alert before product escapes into surrounding soil or groundwater,” Iglic said.

“HDPE piping has no inherent leak-detection capability. Detecting failures typically requires periodic pressure testing or physical inspection – methods that may not discover leaks early enough to prevent environmental contamination or regulatory breaches.”

Made tough

FSR’s stainless-steel inner pipe provides high mechanical strength; excellent temperature resistance; fire resistance ratings of R90 / R120; and long-term compatibility with fuels, chemicals, hydrocarbons, and aggressive media.

“For industrial, fuel-handling, and hazardous fluid applications, stainless steel ensures a robust and predictable service life,” Iglic said.

“HDPE, while chemically resistant, is vulnerable to creep and deformation under long-term stress; temperature limitations, especially above 40–60°C where HDPE can soften and deform or even lose structural integrity; stress cracking, particularly in installations with point loads or sharp bends; and UV degradation unless specially protected.”

Efficient installation

FSR is supplied in factory-made continuous lengths up to hundreds of meters, allowing it to be pulled into trenches with minimal joints. This reduces leak risk, eliminates hot work, and speeds up installation.

“Unlike FSR, HDPE installation requires butt-fusion or electrofusion welds, each of which demands skilled technicians, specialised equipment, and strict quality controls,” Iglic said. “Every weld is a potential failure point and increases installation duration.”

Iglic said that the corrugated profile of Flexwell FSR gives it high flexibility, enabling tight bends and easy navigation around obstacles. This reduces excavation, trench width, and overall civil construction effort.

“HDPE is flexible only in small diameters and becomes rigid in larger sizes, often requiring sweeping bends, multi-segment welding, and larger trenches,” he said.

“FSR carries international approvals for transporting flammable and water-hazardous liquids, backed by decades of use in fuel stations, tank farms, airports, and industrial facilities. Its double-walled construction and stainless-steel durability ensure a long operational life with minimal maintenance.

“While good for water and utilities, HDPE is not purpose-built for high-risk, safety-critical fluid systems.”

Brugg Flexwell FSR is also available in variations including vacuum insulated pipe for cryogenic applications such as LNG, ammonia and liquid hydrogen and is currently in use around the world.

“Brugg Flexwell FSR provides a level of safety, containment, monitoring, and installation efficiency that single-wall HDPE systems cannot match,” Iglic said.

“For hazardous liquids, the engineering advantages of FSR make it the superior and more responsible choice.”

For more information, contact mario.iglic@elaflex.com.au or call +61 461 529 141