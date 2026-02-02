Why attend the 2026 PNG Expo?

Image: Prime Creative Media

The Papua New Guinea resources industry is on the cusp of a new era.

With PNG’s vast natural commodities yet to be fully tapped and a commitment to growth across the resources sectors, the stage is set for a major gathering: the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference 2026. This two-day exhibition and conference promises to be the region’s premier opportunity for forging strategic connections, discovering new technologies and shaping the future of the local industry.

Taking place 1-2 July 2026 at the Stanley Hotel, Port Moresby, the PNG Expo will feature an expanded floor plan, showcasing an array of equipment displays and stands. Delegates will have the chance to examine cutting-edge technologies, heavy machinery and infrastructure solutions – all under one roof. The accompanying conference, curated in collaboration with the editorial team at PNG Mining, offers a free-to-attend platform for industry experts to discuss both current challenges and new opportunities confronting Papua New Guinea’s mining and resource sectors.

Marketing Manager of Mining Events at Prime Creative Media, Rebecca Todesco, said that momentum is building across the sector and PNG Expo 2026 is designed to scale with that growth.

“The launch of our 2026 event marks a new phase for PNG Expo and one we’re especially proud to lead,” she said.

“From a redesigned floorplan to stronger content streams and bigger networking opportunities, everything we’re doing is designed to add value for both exhibitors and attendees.”

The PNG Expo 2026 is more than just exhibitions and formal sessions – it’s also about forging relationships. The event includes a welcome reception and official networking function, enabling attendees to continue business conversations in relaxed, social settings. Every element of the program is designed to spark conversation, build relationships, and create genuine opportunities for collaboration.

The PNG Expo’s recent history reflects growing interest and expanding participation. In 2024, 65 per cent of attendees identified themselves as directly involved in decision-making at their companies, a clear indicator of the calibre of delegates. Attendance rose by 10 per cent in 2025, and 62 per cent of attendees were local to PNG. These numbers illustrate not only the event’s growing reach but also its strong resonance within the domestic industry.

Given the rising demand and increasing scale, PNG Expo 2026 will make full use of a world-class, secure venue hosting all activities on-site to eliminate the need for delegates to travel between multiple locations. This single-site approach ensures a seamless experience, giving priority to networking, learning and business-building at every stage.

As PNG continues to expand its mining footprint, upgrade infrastructure and attract investment, PNG Expo 2026 offers a unique moment to engage directly with the forces shaping that growth. With strategic connections, expert insights and a vibrant networking environment, this event represents a platform where industry leaders, innovators and stakeholders can come together to shape the future of mining in Papua New Guinea.

With support from sponsors such as TriCab, PNG Expo 2026 stands ready to deliver an elevated, inclusive and impactful show that will drive the industry forward.