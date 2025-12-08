Who’s speaking at the Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2026?

Image: kunchainab/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2026 brings together government, producers, industrial users and investors to navigate shifting market, policy and supply dynamics.

With the outcomes of the East Coast Gas Policy Review, gas reservation debates, compliance with the Gas Market Code under the spotlight, and a possible east coast gas reservation regime, the conference will examine how regulatory shifts are reshaping investment confidence and supply security.

ADGO is the major annual gathering for the domestic gas sector in Australia and you can expect to engage with and hear from senior leaders from the length of the gas value chain.

Headline speakers include:

Liz Westcott, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer , Woodside Energy

Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Danny Woodall , Director of Operations and Maintenance , Chevron

, Director of Operations and Maintenance Cecile Wake, Country Chair & EVP Integrated Gas Australia , Shell

Country Chair & EVP Integrated Gas Australia Anna Brakey, Commissioner, Chair East Coast Gas Market Board, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

Commissioner, Chair East Coast Gas Market Board, Brett Woods, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer , Beach Energy

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Laurent Trost, Chief Operations Officer , Yara Pilbara

Chief Operations Officer Jane Norman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer , Amplitude Energy

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Farrow, National Secretary , Australian Workers’ Union

National Secretary Darren Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer , Senex Energy

Chief Executive Officer Darren Rogers, Group Executive Energy Solutions , APA Group

Group Executive Energy Solutions Andrew Lewis, Executive General Manager, Consumer, Markets and Analytics , Australian Energy Market Commission

Executive General Manager, Consumer, Markets and Analytics Melissa Perrow, General Manager Energy , Brickworks Building Products

General Manager Energy Saul Kavonic, Head of Energy Research , MST Financial

Head of Energy Research Stephen Harty, Chief Executive Officer, GLNG Operations , Santos GLNG

Chief Executive Officer, GLNG Operations Rob Wheals, Chief Executive Officer, Squadron Energy

View all speakers here or full agenda here.

Why you need to attend ADGO in 2026

Join the only forum uniting producers (big and small), regulators, infrastructure owners, and industrial users from across Australia

Hear first-hand from AEMC and ACCC on market reform and east coast gas reservation policy

Explore strategies from industrial users to secure affordable gas including Yara, Brickworks and Orica

Hear how senior executives from Woodside, Shell, Chevron, Beach, Strike, Amplitude, Senex and more, are shaping future supply and policy

Gain exclusive insights on gas demand, investment and infrastructure development from Australia’s top analysts

Network with senior decision-makers shaping Australia’s domestic gas future through policy, projects and partnerships

Extend your learning at the optional Carbon Capture & Storage Day, exploring decarbonisation pathways for gas

Register with code ‘TAP10’ to save 10% on the registration fee for The Australian Pipeliner members. Book online here or call +61 (0)2 9977 0565.