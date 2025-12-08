Who’s speaking at the Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2026?

The Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2026 brings together government, producers, industrial users and investors to navigate shifting market, policy and supply dynamics.
With the outcomes of the East Coast Gas Policy Review, gas reservation debates, compliance with the Gas Market Code under the spotlight, and a possible east coast gas reservation regime, the conference will examine how regulatory shifts are reshaping investment confidence and supply security.
ADGO is the major annual gathering for the domestic gas sector in Australia and you can expect to engage with and hear from senior leaders from the length of the gas value chain.
Headline speakers include:
- Liz Westcott, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Woodside Energy
- Danny Woodall, Director of Operations and Maintenance, Chevron
- Cecile Wake, Country Chair & EVP Integrated Gas Australia, Shell
- Anna Brakey, Commissioner, Chair East Coast Gas Market Board, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
- Brett Woods, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Beach Energy
- Laurent Trost, Chief Operations Officer, Yara Pilbara
- Jane Norman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amplitude Energy
- Paul Farrow, National Secretary, Australian Workers’ Union
- Darren Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Senex Energy
- Darren Rogers, Group Executive Energy Solutions, APA Group
- Andrew Lewis, Executive General Manager, Consumer, Markets and Analytics, Australian Energy Market Commission
- Melissa Perrow, General Manager Energy, Brickworks Building Products
- Saul Kavonic, Head of Energy Research, MST Financial
- Stephen Harty, Chief Executive Officer, GLNG Operations, Santos GLNG
- Rob Wheals, Chief Executive Officer, Squadron Energy
View all speakers here or full agenda here.
Why you need to attend ADGO in 2026
Join the only forum uniting producers (big and small), regulators, infrastructure owners, and industrial users from across Australia
Hear first-hand from AEMC and ACCC on market reform and east coast gas reservation policy
Explore strategies from industrial users to secure affordable gas including Yara, Brickworks and Orica
Hear how senior executives from Woodside, Shell, Chevron, Beach, Strike, Amplitude, Senex and more, are shaping future supply and policy
Gain exclusive insights on gas demand, investment and infrastructure development from Australia’s top analysts
Network with senior decision-makers shaping Australia’s domestic gas future through policy, projects and partnerships
Extend your learning at the optional Carbon Capture & Storage Day, exploring decarbonisation pathways for gas
Register with code ‘TAP10’ to save 10% on the registration fee for The Australian Pipeliner members. Book online here or call +61 (0)2 9977 0565.