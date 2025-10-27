Who won the APGA Innovation Award?

Intero manager for Australia, New Zealand and PNG Herman Quakkelsteijn accepting the award. Image: Glenn Hunt Photographers and APGA

The 2025 Innovation Award saw a competitive field of entries showcasing world-class thinking and technological development.

These submissions spanned a broad range of solutions and systems, from advanced technology to practical process improvements, all backed by deep industry understanding and a shared desire to solve complex problems. Each entry represented a significant investment of time, expertise, and vision.

But there could only be one winner, and in 2025 that was Intero Integrity Services, in collaboration with APA Group, for the first-ever deployment by an Australian gas network owner of robotic MFL pipeline inspection technology.

This award-winning innovation marks a milestone for both Intero and APA Group, offering a new frontier in in-line inspection that enhances accuracy, reduces operational disruption, and increases asset integrity across hard-to-inspect pipelines. The ability to implement robotic MFL technology in Australian networks represents a leap forward in pipeline safety and performance, and serves as an example of how international expertise and local execution can come together to create lasting industry impact.

“We’re proud to be recognised for redefining what’s possible in pipeline integrity. Together with Intero Integrity Services, APA has won the 2025 APGA Innovation Award for our groundbreaking work on the Oakleigh T15 pipeline – an Australian first,” APA Group said.

“This project introduced robotic MFL inspection technology to Australia, allowing us to inspect a pipeline previously considered “unpiggable” without shutting it down. Using a hot tap fitting, we successfully inspected 684m of pipeline with over 99 per cent data coverage, with the technology enabling real-time decision making to deliver high-resolution integrity data.”

The APGA expressed its gratitude to all who contributed to the awards.

“To our entrants, thank you for taking the time to submit and share your work. Your efforts are building a stronger, smarter pipeline industry,” the APGA said.

“To our winner, Intero Integrity Services, congratulations on your success and thank you for setting a new standard in inspection excellence.”

