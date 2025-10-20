Who are this year’s APGA award winners?

Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 APGA Convention kicked off in a big way with the annual awards ceremony. Here, the pipeline industry came together to celebrate some of the most impactful people, projects, and initiatives in the sector – whether seasoned veterans or rising stars.

Company awards

APA Group took out the Safety Award for its stay-in-business capital program.

“Over the last two years and counting, we are incident injury free. This represents more than 1.6 million people hours of work across more than 350 projects, and hundreds of people involved. We couldn’t be more proud,” APA Group’s Allyson Woodford said.

The Environment Award was won by MPC Kinetic for its Flare 360 solution, designed to prevent fugitive methane emissions during critical well maintenance.

“It’s very humbling to be recognised for a solution such as this, which is aimed at helping our clients to reduce their methane emissions,” MPC Kinetic’s Richard Wall said. “We appreciate the recognition from the APGA and the industry.”

Global Engineering and Construction took out the Diversity and Inclusion Award for its efforts in showing how inclusion isn’t just a policy, but a culture. The company’s programs include targeted leadership development, pay equity initiatives, and ongoing education to challenge bias and foster request.

“I’m proud to be a part of Global Engineering and Construction,” Annelies Maxwell said. “We are backed by an incredible leadership team that really support our initiatives that we roll out in the business, and that’s really endorsed by everyone at all levels, including in those remote locations where people are working long days in tough conditions. This award is a testament to them.”

Individual awards

John Rutherford, Operations Manager – HDD at Spiecapag, was the recipient of the Young Achievement Award. Rutherford has played an integral part in award-winning projects, and is currently leading the shore crossings for the Marinus Link project, connecting Tasmania and Victoria through a 345km high voltage interconnector.

“Receiving this award, I feel a mix of pride, gratitude and humility,” he said. “To be recognised by the APGA – an organisation that represents the backbone of Australia’s energy and pipeline industry – is truly an honour.

“I accept this award not just on behalf of myself, but on behalf of everyone who’s helped me through my career.”

APA General Manager Mark Fothergill received the Outstanding Achievement Award for his lifetime of service to the pipeline industry. For more than 35 years, Mark has helped to shape the modern pipeline sector in Australia – from delivering major infrastructure projects to leading APA’s engineering and operations team.

“I really appreciate this award. It brings back many memories of the people and companies I’ve worked with along the way,” he said.

“The award ceremony from APGA is perfect. I’ve really enjoyed seeing many of my colleagues get recognised over the years, so to join them today is one of the highlights of my career.”

Finally, Nacap Australia Superintendent Jamie Bell took home the Jeff Shepherd Construction Excellence Award. For two decades, Jamie has overseen some of the most complex pipeline projects in Australia, bringing them to life to the highest standards. His leadership style is defined by collaboration, creating a culture where safety, respect and excellence come equal first.

“It’s very humbling to be recognised, especially considering the calibre of award recipients that have come before me,” he said.

“I’d like to thank Nacap, where I’ve worked for 15 years. The guys there treat you like family. It’s a culture of safety, a culture of diversity – always striving to be better. Just a fantastic place to work.”

