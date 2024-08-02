What is Woodside planning in WA?

Image: chana/stock.adobe.com

Woodside Energy will lay multiple subsea pipelines to bolster production at its Goodwyn A plaftorm off the cost of WA.

Woodside is proposing to connect nearby gas wells to its Goodwyn A platform (GWA) via subsea tiebacks.

The Goodwyn Area Infill Development, roughly 140km north-west of Karratha, proposes to partially fill the unused production capacity of the GWA by transporting gas and condensate from eight production wells.

The proposed development comprises multiple subsea tiebacks to the existing Greater Western Flank subsea infrastructure, which will transfer the reservoir fluids to the existing GWA platform. The development will target both existing and previously undeveloped gas reservoirs west and south-west of the GWA platform in Commonwealth waters.

Reservoir fluids from the Goodwyn Area Infill Development will then be processed at the GWA platform before being exported to the Karratha gas plant for final processing and subsequent export to domestic and international markets.

The Goodwyn Area Infill Development is a phased development, with construction (drilling of production wells and installation of subsea infrastructure) and start-up of operations occurring over multiple phases.

The proposed phased activities include:

Drilling and completions: geotechnical sampling, drilling operations, formation evaluation, well completion, well unloading

Subsea installation and pre-commissioning: installing Christmas trees, flowlines, electrohydraulic umbilicals, and other infield infrastructure and pre-commissioning

Start-up and operations: initial start-up of wells and subsea infrastructure and subsea inspection, monitoring, maintenance and repair

Field support activities including operating mobile operating drilling units, vessels, helicopters, and remotely operated vehicles

Decommissioning: plugging and abandoning wells and removing infrastructure.

