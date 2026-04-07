What happened at Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2026?

Walter Schutte from Squadron Energy at ADGO. Image: Prime Creative Media

The Australian Domestic Gas Outlook 2026 took place in Sydney last week, bringing together government, producers, industrial users and investors to navigate shifting market, policy and supply dynamics. Against the backdrop of the East Coast Gas Policy Review, ongoing gas reservation debates, compliance with the Gas Market Code, and conflict in the Middle East, discussions focused on policy, investment confidence and long-term supply security.

The event had a full line-up of speakers, including industry figures like Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher, Beach Energy CEO Brett Woods, Amplitude Energy CEO Jane Norman, Shell Country Chair Cecile Wake, and many more. Other prominent speakers included Angela Woo, General Manager of the Gas Branch at the ACCC, Saul Kavonic, Head of Energy Research at MST Financial, and Matthias Raab, CEO of CO2CRC. Together, the program reflected a broad cross-section of corporate, regulatory and research leadership shaping Australia’s energy and gas sector.

Some presentations included:

Squadron Energy

Squadron Energy’s Walter Schutte spoke on day one of the event about why Australia needs to think innovatively about its gas future.

Schutte discussed the company’s Port Kembla Energy Terminal, which is aiming to be able to import 500TJ per day of re-gasified LNG. This, in combination with Jemena’s reversal of the Eastern Gas Pipeline, will allow for the flexible flow of gas into Australia’s domestic gas grid.

APA Group

APA Group CEO Adam Watson spoke about how the company is helping strengthen Australia’s gas supply, the importance of energy independence, and how the gas market review could deliver reliable and affordable energy.

“We have enough gas under our feet to deliver energy security and economic prosperity for Australians for the next 45 years, he said.

“APA is leaning in to ensure that gas transportation and storage infrastructure is not a constraint.”

Strike Energy

Strike’s CEO Peter Stokes shared the company’s perspective on the current Western Australian landscape. Stokes outlined the market’s current state:

• Gas is the enabler of a reliable and affordable renewable energy system and there is no credible energy transition pathway without it

• A structural shortfall is emerging from the early 2030s, with supply increasingly reliant on projects not yet committed

• Capacity pricing is strengthening, reinforcing the value of firming generation

• Market design in WA is supporting investment by providing revenue certainty through the Reserve Capacity Mechanism.

In response, Stokes said the company’s response is simple and focused and includes:

• Domestic gas production via Walyering

• Building 85MW of firming capacity at South Erregulla, on track for first power in October 2026

• Developing a scalable Perth Basin resource base to underpin long-term supply.