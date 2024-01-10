Welcome to the first edition of the year 2024

APGA President John Stuart-Robinson takes on the new year by introducing the first edition of the magazine for 2024. Image supplied by APGA.

It is APGA President John Stuart-Robinson’s privilege to welcome you to the first edition of The Australian Pipeliner for 2024.

It is also my first as President of APGA, a role I am very grateful to have been appointed to at our Convention in Perth last October. Having spent my career in and around the pipeline industry, I fully appreciate the crucial role that Australia’s pipeline network plays in supporting the nation’s infrastructure and economy.

With vast distances and diverse landscapes, pipelines are the lifelines that connect resources, communities, and industries across this vast continent, and The Australian Pipeliner is an essential tool for communicating the efforts, technology and industry issues that affect the hardworking professionals who contribute to the success and reliability of our industry.

During the past few years, we have seen the delivery of many long-distance cross-country pipelines, especially in Western Australia. Still, even with the number of new projects like these slowing in delivery, we remain critical players in the transportation of essential resources such as water, oil, and natural gas. The upgrading and maintenance of these networks not only facilitates the efficient movement of these resources, but it also contributes significantly to economic growth and sustainability.

The emphasis on innovation and environmental consciousness continues to grow in the delivery and maintenance of pipeline assets. This edition of the magazine focuses on corrosion, along with rehab, repair, and coatings and linings features. Advancements in technology and engineering in these sectors of the pipeline market are leading to the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly pipeline systems that align with our commitments to a sustainable future.

Also included this month is a feature on New South Wales. With significant projects such as the Jemena’s Port Kembla Lateral Looping Pipeline and APA’s Kurri Kurri Lateral Gas Transmission and Storage Pipeline that connects to the Hunter Power Project under construction, and with many readers I am sure are involved in these projects, it is timely focus to kick off the year’s first edition.

For those who could make it to Perth for the Convention, I hope you enjoyed a fantastic event like me. There is a notable change in the demographic of the delegates attending, with many more young professionals attending than in previous years. The Secretariat aims to harness this enthusiasm and encourage further involvement in committees and related activities to ensure a strong backbone for the next generation of pipeliners. Collaboration and sharing are the hallmark of the association and I encourage you all to get involved. Visit apga.org.au to find out more.

Finally, with the start of the new year, the APGA Board is focusing on the strategic plan for the association through 2027. Given the significance of the energy transition and the pathways we take towards net zero and how this could affect the association, we are undertaking a more involved development process. We will be sharing it with you in the coming months and are keen for member input and feedback.

I look forward to catching up with you all at one of the many great events planned for this year.

