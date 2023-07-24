WaterNSW utilises inspection vehicle for pipelines

WaterNSW has designed a prototype vehicle to inspect the Warragamba Dam pipelines, which supplies 80 per cent of Sydney’s untreated water.

The modified mobility scooter is equipped with a camera and can be lowered in place via manholes.

The vehicle was designed by WaterNSW’s asset team at Warragamba Dam after previous trials involving other inspection devices didn’t prove successful.

The vehicle is driven by one operator and has 360-degree images of the pipe interior, which can be reproduced in 3D if any faults or action points are identified.

The full 27km twin pipelines move water from Warragamba Dam to Prospect Reservoir with inspections taking place in winter when the demand for water is lower.

Recently, the vehicle prototype completed an examination of an 8km section of pipeline in two days.

“This work system means we can undertake critical maintenance tasks in greater safety, in more detail and much more efficiently – it is a showcase example of best-practice infrastructure maintenance,” WaterNSW executive manager operations, Ronan Magaharan said.

“The safety of our people is always our paramount concern, and this vehicle means that the number of people in the pipe is reduced from about 10 to two, and that includes a safety vehicle supporting the camera work, with the rest of the crew coordinating from the surface.

