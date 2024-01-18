Watercare commences pipeline work in Auckland

The Watercare network investigation team are currently assessing wastewater pipes for damage in Auckland. Image: Mulderphoto/Adobe Stock.

The Watercare network investigation team are currently assessing wastewater pipes for damage in Auckland, New Zealand.

Watercare project manager Frank Lin said that once pipes have been assessed, the team will begin to work on relining, repair or replacing damaged pipes from February 2024.

“The work we’re doing in the area is part of a $14.15million project to reduce wastewater overflows, build resiliency, and cater for growth in the area,” Lin said.

“The project is jointly funded by us and the Government’s Shovel Ready funding package.

“This will enable up to 2680 new healthy homes in Aorere Park and Rehua Place neighbourhoods.”

According to Lin, the network investigation should not cause too much disruption.

Across 2023, Watercare has been undertaking improvements to Auckland waterways including in March when an 8-metre wide fibre-glass shaft liner was transported from the Port of Auckland to Watercare’s Central Interceptor May Road site.

The announcement follows the increase in budget for the Central Interceptor Tunnel project.

Watercare’s original $1.2 billion budget to build a main tunnel, two links sewers and 16 shafts, was announced in 2018, with construction beginning in 2019.

Additional work has now been added to the scope, which has resulted in a revised budget of $1.319 billion.

