 WaterAid returns as charity partner for No-Dig Down Under 2025 

WaterAid will once again partner with No-Dig Down Under. Image: WaterAid.

WaterAid is an international not-for-profit organisation working to make clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene a reality for everyone, everywhere.

In 2025, WaterAid will once again partner with No-Dig Down Under, one of the world’s largest and most influential events dedicated to trenchless technology.

The event, organised by Prime Creative Media in partnership with the Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT), will take place from 17-18 September 2025, bringing together professionals from across the infrastructure and civil construction sectors.

The event will feature a comprehensive technical conference, expansive trade exhibition, networking and social events, and CPD-accredited training courses delivered by leading experts from around the globe.

As the official charity partner, WaterAid Australia will be featured at the ASTT Awards Gala Dinner, sharing stories of impact and highlighting how industry support is helping empower communities around the world. Attendees will be encouraged to support WaterAid’s work through tap donation points located throughout the event, including at the main registration desk.

“WaterAid works with communities around the world to unlock their potential through safe and sustainable water, toilets and hygiene,” Tom Muller at WaterAid Australia said.

“These three essentials are the foundation for good health and a life full of opportunity. They enable people to break free from poverty and build the lives they want, with dignity”.

WaterAid’s involvement with No-Dig Down Under began in 2019, when a charity auction at the Gala Dinner raised vital funds to support its global programs. The organisation says that despite growing global challenges, its mission remains clear: to change lives through the power of clean water and sanitation.

To learn more about No-Dig Down Under 2025 and how you can support WaterAid, visit the official event website.

