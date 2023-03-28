Water: The vital ingredient in Australia’s energy industry

Future Fuels Cooperative Research Centre is at the centre of developing the future technology of Australia’s energy pipeline infrastructure.

While our focus is on new fuels for energy pipelines, every Australian should also be considering the future role of water and water pipelines in Australia’s energy industry.

As we develop the rollout of hydrogen fuel made from water, it’s worth remembering Australia already uses 350 gigalitres of water a year in coal, oil and gas extraction and another 110 gigalitres in electricity and gas supply.

That’s a small percentage of the 11,000 gigalitres of water Australia uses every year, but that water plays a vital part in our energy system in everything from dust suppression at mines to cooling systems in thermal power stations. Although hydrogen is connecting our energy systems to water in new ways, in reality this connection has been with us for over a century.

Our National Electricity Market relies on those thermal power stations and 8GW of installed hydroelectric power stations that use the water cycle for energy. The new Snowy 2.0 project will add another 2GW of dispatchable pumped hydro energy storage when construction is completed.

Hydrogen will develop that connection by using water in its production. The process to create hydrogen by splitting water with electricity is called electrolysis and requires the water to be almost pure with a maximum salt concentration of 0.5 ppm and no organics. The basic chemistry needs 9 litres of water to produce each kg of renewable hydrogen gas, but water purification and cooling processes can use several times more.

The Australian Hydrogen Council has delivered a lot of information on water in hydrogen production and you can find out more at h2council.com.au

Our soon-to-be-release modelling research on hydrogen production found that while small projects that could use municipal water may only pay $0.1 per cubic metre for pure water, the extra costs of greater purification can increase that to $1.2 for sea water and $2.5 for grey water for industrial sized projects. But the cost of water is not the major cost in hydrogen production, being significantly below the costs of electricity and the capital cost of the plant.

Future production systems will therefore be sited where they can access the lowest cost of electricity, then they will pipe in water from where is available. Piping water will always be more cost effective that electricity transmission lines per kilometre.

Our economic and technical modelling has shown there is a important role for the water pipeline industry in the hydrogen energy sector. As we all develop what a true net-zero carbon emission Australia will look like, the need for water for hydrogen production will be balanced by the reduced need by the fossil fuel industry. We are a sponsor of the Net Zero Australia study and look forward to the forthcoming next stage of their energy modelling that includes factors like land and water use in more detail.

Although hydrogen will create a new demand for water in Australia, it has the opportunity to use clean, treated water from Australia’s sewage processing plants that currently goes into the sea. It also has the technology to use sea water when that is the best option, and it can use water that is currently used by thermal power plants and coal mines.

Making the best use of our water is a vital task that through research and development can deliver the best possible outcome for Australia.