Water main upgrade starts at Alford

SA Water has started to install around 1220 metres of new water main at Alford, as part of its efforts to improve water services for regional South Australia.

SA Water senior manager of capital delivery Peter Seltsikas said the pipe is being laid beneath Bute Road and is made from PVC, which is known to have better flexibility and more resistance to soil movement.

“Our water main replacement program is one of the ways we are proactively working to limit the frequency and impact of leaks and breaks, which are often caused by soil movement and other environmental factors,” he said.

“Water mains have an approximate lifespan of up to 100 years and the installation of this pipe will help to ensure a secure supply of clean, safe drinking water to local customers well into the future.

“These works are part of an ongoing drive to ensure South Australian communities, like here in Alford, continue to have access to reliable water services.”

First announced last year, the water main replacement program aims to deliver around 47,000 metres as part of SA Water’s $155 million management program.

The program specifically targets regional South Australia, with Port Vincent also having works done recently.

