Water main breaks continue downward trend

Image: Mulderphoto/stock.adobe.com

New data from SA Water has shown water main leaks and breaks in South Australia are at their lowest number in six years.

Statistics up until 31 December 2023 has shown 3536 water main leaks and breaks were reported across SA Water’s 27km network, compared to 3726 recorded in 2022.

These figures include major breaks to minor pipe leaks, damp patches and trickles on the road.

This was the lowest rate since 2017, according to SA Water senior manager of infrastructure planning and strategy Daniel Hoefel.

“To see a continued reduction in faults across our water network over recent years is a positive outcome for our customers and the wider community,” Hoefel said.

“Reactive clay soils and the impact on our underground pipes remains the largest cause of network faults, as the weather transitions from dry and hot to wet conditions.

“This is due to extended periods of less rainfall, causing the soil to harden and dry out, making our underground network more prone to leaks and breaks.”

Hoefel also noted that the water utility continues to improve upon its network.

“We have also continued to reduce network failures through ongoing investment, with the placement of hundreds of pressure sensors to address water pressure-related faults before they impact the community, and installing around 69 kilometres of new pipe across metropolitan and regional areas in 2023,” he said.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.