Water infrastructure projects solidify Verbrec as leading engineering firm

Australian engineering services company Verbrec is continuing to showcase its capabilities through two water infrastructure projects.

Awarded by one of the country’s largest water utilities, the first project is a new seawater desalination plant project in South Australia.

The Verbrec team has been engaged to deliver the electrical, instrumentation and controls engineering, and design deliverables of the new desalination plant, as well as the new sea water pump station located at an existing desalination plant.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Verbrec to support a key project to improve drinking water accessibility for over a thousand residents, and also provide greater bushfire resilience to the area,” Verbrec SA General Manager Tony Petruzzelli said.

The second project saw Verbrec deliver the electrical and control system design, software development and commissioning of the three water pump stations associated with a major pipeline.

Across the three pump stations, 28 pumps required upgraded HV switchgear and new control systems.

The pump stations are one of the utility’s critical supply systems, supplying water to customers across north Adelaide and along the route of the pipeline.

Verbrec successfully presented a methodology that would allow the replacement of the HV switchgear within the existing switchroom, rather than a new room or building additions to accommodate the new equipment.

Both projects showcase Verbrec’s digital industry, electrical and instrumentation, pipelines and processes expertise in the water sector.

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training company, executing work over the entire asset lifecycle across Australia, New Zealand, PNG and the Pacific Islands.

The company is positioning itself as a trusted partner by continuously growing its service offerings, expanding capabilities and deepening its experience. Its focus is on being the driver of change; through technology, adaptability, and responsiveness.

Under the Verbrec name, the company has brought together Australian and New Zealand companies with over 30 years of experience providing engineering and operations services to the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.