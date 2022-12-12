WATCH: ROSEN’s metal loss detection and defect sizing for a 10-inch pipeline

Image courtesy of ROSEN.

Challenging pipeline designs leading to so-called ‘unpiggable’ pipelines are an inspection task ROSEN is confronted with on a repeated basis.

One of those tricky inspection situations are underground gas storage casings. Those casings can be inspected by tethered in-line inspection solutions to gather information about integrity and possible defects.

ROSEN’s tethered in-line inspection technology enables the collection of high-quality data on the pipeline condition thanks to a range of unique features.

The technology is equipped with a crawler module which can be remotely controlled in both forward and backward motion as well as speed adjustments. It also features precise high-resolution geometry, wall thickness and corrosion measurement with reliable UT technology in addition to live tether, which provides unlimited power supply and transmits real-time data back to the operator

The tethered in-line inspection technology also boasts a fail-safe contingency plan thanks to the tether’s ability to return the tool to the launching site if necessary.

