WATCH: Nacap launches Reconciliation Action Plan

Specialist engineering firm Nacap is continuing to make meaningful action through the formal launch of its ‘Innovate’ Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

In a video posted to Linked In, the company announced the launch as part of acknowledging 2023’s National Reconciliation Week.

The video outlined the importance of the RAP and Nacap’s continued commitment to its Reconciliation journey.

“For us, Australia is Aboriginal land,” the video highlighted. “Always was, always will be.”

“Wherever our projects are, we acknowledge the traditional owners on every site.

“Every job we go to, we engage with the community, wherever it may be.”

During the week, Nacap also hosted a number of events at its sites across the country, including Welcome to Country from local elders, smoking ceremonies, toolbox talks, traditional dancing and culinary features of local indigenous catering companies.

To learn more about Nacap and its ‘Innovate’ RAP, visit the company’s website.

Watch the full video below.