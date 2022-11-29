WATCH: kwik-ZIP demonstrates its innovative product range

kwik-ZIP’s spacers and centralisers have a segmented design, meaning they can be fit to an extensive range of pipe diameters with the addition of multiple segments.

kwik-ZIP spacers are the only Australian-owned spacer on the market. Designed and developed by drilling professionals, the kwik-ZIP range of spacers is manufactured from kwik-ZIP’s engineered thermoplastic blend, which is characterised by its high resistance to corrosion, even when in contact with organic substrates for long periods of time.

Available in various product series (including HDXT, HDX, HD, GT, 380, and 155), each series is also available with varying bow/runner heights, making these highly flexible products.

The kwik-ZIP HDXT Series is suitable for heavy-weight pipe materials including steel, ductile, mild steel cement lined (MSCL), glass reinforced epoxy (GRE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), it can be used on all diameters from 300 mm and beyond through the simple addition of multiple segments.

The casing spacers utilise a segmented design that enables the system to be used on a variation of carrier pipes from 100mm OD to 3000mm OD. Spacers for larger diameter carrier pipes are also available. The spacers are manufactured from Kwik-ZIP’s engineered thermoplastic blend.

The spacers incorporate low friction high abrasion resistant wear pads, attached to load sharing runners. The number of segments required for each spacer is determined by the outside diameter of the carrier pipe.

Although small relative to the entire pipeline infrastructure, kwik-ZIP spacers make a large difference in the overall success of pipeline installations and corrosion management.

For more information visit kwik-ZIP.