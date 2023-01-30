WATCH: Jemena undertakes energy transition challenges

Image courtesy of Jemena.

Over the next 30 years, the energy system is set to undergo more change than it has in the past 100 years according to Jemena.

General Manager of Assets and Operations from the company’s Electricity Networks team, Karl Edwards explained that, located in the north-west of Melbourne, the Jemena Electricity Network services approximately 360,000 customers.

“The electricity network is evolving over time so if we go back 20-30 years, it was predominantly a inner city electricity network. It was a one-way generation flow, so energy was transmitted into Melbourne and then distributed throughout the suburbs,” said Edwards.

Andy Dickinson, Future Network and Planning Manager at Jemena, said that as the needs of Jemena’s customers change so too does Jemena’s focus as it continues to work to better understand what such changes mean for its network and how it can better as much solar and green energy as possible.

“We know that the changes over the next 30 years are going to be greater than they were in the past 100 and that we have to reimagine how we do things and do things differently so we can get to where we need to be,” said Dickinson.

According to the company’s Senior Protection and DC Systems Engineer, Diptiman Yadav, Jemena is well positioned to help enable future focused change in which the network can become more dynamic.

“On this road map of Australia moving towards a low carbon and low emission economy, we at Jemena are very well positioned to make this change by embracing the technology and adopting the innovations,” said Yadav.

“We take the lighthouse approach; we trial new technologies, learn and relearn from them.”