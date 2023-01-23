WATCH: Herrenknecht unveils new all-electric HDD rig

Image courtesy of Herrenknecht.

Herrenknecht has added fully a fully electric rig to its horizontal directional drilling (HDD) portfolio.

Bolstering its existing range of diesel-hydraulic rigs and hybrid drives, manufacturer Herrenknecht has added the HK300TE All-Electric Rig to its portfolio.

With 300 t of pull force and 120.000 NM of torque, the HK300TE delivers highly efficient direct electric drives.

