WATCH: Bonaparte gas pipeline agreement anniversary

Image: ME Image/stock.adobe.com

Nineteen years have passed since APA Group signed a gas transportation agreement to construct the Bonaparte gas pipeline in the Northern Territory.

The agreement represented a significant investment in connecting gas resources to markets across northern Australia. The 286km pipeline was successfully completed in December 2008, delivered ahead of schedule and continues to support regional energy supply today.

Check out the 2008 video below:

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.