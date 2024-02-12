WATCH: Belzona’s golden rules for flange protection

Image: Rezitech

The pipeline industry has employed many different techniques to combat the problem of flange corrosion, and Belzona is all about tackling this problem in a permanent way.

Identifying the problem

Identifying the roots of flange corrosion problems is of essence. The corrosive action of chemicals, crevice corrosion, bimetallic corrosion, and high-pressure steam can result in the deterioration and subsequent leakage of flanges.

The flange face is predominantly prone to crevice corrosion in extremely caustic environments.

Crevice corrosion is a common damage mechanism where there is a concentration of corrosive substances in a localized area.

Additionally, insufficient external flange protection can lead to rapid and more extensive damage to the flanges and fastenings that will accelerate the deterioration of the system’s integrity.

Over time, the corrosion started in the gap on the inside diameter of a flange can extend to the gasket area, resulting in a loss of containment and release of a product with potentially catastrophic consequences.

Consequently, loss of containment, whether in chemical lines such as hydrocarbons and gas systems or water distribution lines, will have significant environmental, operational, and commercial impacts.

Applying the solution

Proven for over 10 years, Belzona’s flange protection systems eliminate the need for conventional cut and weld methods involving hot work and allow for a simple application in emergencies, especially in areas with limited access, such as offshore platforms.

Watch this video to learn how to use the Belzona Flange Face Forming Kit: (insert link https://youtu.be/qxF7KDX9X_8)

The Belzona Flange Face Forming kit is a unique repair kit developed to aid flange protection by combating the common problems with mating surfaces of flanged joints, such as heat distortion, corrosion, and erosion.

In conjunction with Belzona 2-part epoxy repair composites such as Belzona 1111 (Super Metal), this flange repair kit provides a complete package solution that is cost-effective and simple to implement.

How to brush apply and spray Belzona 3412

Belzona 3412 is a liquid-applied membrane system that offers long-term flange protection from exterior damages.

The durable system can be used for flange protection of different shapes, sizes, or configurations from crevice, galvanic and atmospheric corrosion and completely encapsulate the flange to exclude any moisture.

Watch this video to learn how to apply it with a brush: (insert link https://youtu.be/LeCWjTLzPU8)

When Belzona 3412 is used in combination with the release agent/corrosion inhibitor, Belzona 8411, the coating can be easily cut, peeled back, and resealed to allow inspection and maintenance of fastenings.

Once the required maintenance has been completed, the membranes will fold back to their original positions and can be sealed with a further quantity of Belzona 3412. The system can be brush- or spray-applied.

Watch this video to learn how to spray apply it: (insert https://youtu.be/SXq-eEIHQMg)

Rezitech is proud to be the sole Australian and Papua New Guinea distributor of Belzona, a global leader in innovative polymeric repair and maintenance products.

For more information, visit rezitech.com.au