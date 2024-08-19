Australia’s longest natural gas pipeline turns 40

Image: ME Image/adobe.stock.com

The 1500km Dampier to Bunbury natural gas pipeline (DBNGP) has marked its 40th year of operation.

The DBNGP is vital to the reliable transportation of natural gas from the vast off-shore and on-shore reserves in the northern and western parts of WA to energy consumers further south, including to some of the state’s largest industrial businesses and employers.

At the time of construction, the DBNGP was among the longest gas pipelines in the world, and still remains Australia’s longest natural gas pipeline.

“We are grateful to those in government, industry and communities who at the time saw the pipeline as a strategic investment in the state, and an enabler of its economic growth and prosperity,” Australian Gas and Infrastructure Group CEO Craig de Laine said.

“Four decades on, the DBNGP continues to be a truly world-class asset which the state can continue to be proud of.

“Our focus on safety, our customers, our people and performance means we can be relied upon to continue to deliver energy to WA businesses well into the future.”