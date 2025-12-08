WATCH: Austrack Equipment in action

A line of Austrack excavators working in close formation in the Pilbara. Image: Austrack

Brisbane-based Austrack Equipment is a major supplier and hire company for heavy plant and machinery across Australia, servicing construction, mining, pipeline, agricultural and infrastructure sectors.

The company offers both sale and rental options for a wide array of heavy-duty equipment — including excavators, dozers, graders, backhoes, telehandlers, articulated dump trucks, tractors, crawler carriers, and attachments. They also supply specialised gear for pipeline and infrastructure work, such as vacuum-lifting systems under their in-house SafeVac brand.

In doing so, Austrack has built a strong reputation among major contractors nationwide, becoming a go-to partner when companies need reliable, versatile equipment.

Check out the video of one of Austrack’s earth-moving machines in action.