WATCH: APA’s Port Hedland BESS takes shape

Image: jeson/stock.adobe.com

APA Group has shared a video overview of its Port Hedland solar farm and battery energy storage system project.

The video highlights the journey from construction to the operational phase, following conditional approval from Pilbara ISOCo.

The project features a 65.5MWdc / 45MWac solar farm and a 35MW / 36.7MWh BESS, now integrated with APA’s existing Port Hedland and Boodarie power stations. This combination provides reliable energy to BHP, helping to reduce emissions for its WA iron ore port facilities.

The video also demonstrates how APA safely delivered these projects in a challenging climate, including the solar farm’s unique design to withstand extreme winds of 288km/h.

Watch the video to learn more about this significant achievement and the hard work involved.



