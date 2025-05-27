WA’s clean energy future

Image: viks_jin/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australia Government isn’t shy about the potential it sees in hydrogen, nor its plans to become a clean energy powerhouse.

Addressing the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam, Sanderson said Western Australia cannot become a global hydrogen powerhouse through timidity and is looking for partners willing to engage and invest.

She acknowledged the changing sentiment around hydrogen and said less hydrogen hype isn’t a problem – it’s just the next phase.

“Our ambition to develop a world-class hydrogen industry remains stronger than ever,” Sanderson said.

The Western Australian Government said its involvement in the conference – the largest of its kind – is a signal that the state intends to be part of a new global industry that will change the world.

Sanderson said her address was not just a pitch for why the state deserves the attention of green capital and offtake markets, but a call to action for what it can achieve – working alongside project proponents, investors and other governments to cast aside incrementalism, harness Western Australia’s comparative advantages and “show the world what is within our grasp”.

Sanderson said as the new Minister for Energy and Decarbonisation, her remit from the state’s Premier is clear: transform Western Australia into a clean energy powerhouse.

“We know this requires government to play a strong role – and we have levers available to us that we are willing to use in the right circumstances,” she said.

“In the Pilbara we are developing common use transmission infrastructure corridors, partnering with the private sector and seeking to leverage billions of dollars in concessional finance from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

“Our three energy utilities are fully owned by the state and – at my direction – are well positioned to be more than just commercial operators as we consider how they purchase offtake, facilitate transmission infrastructure, and invest in generation.”

The State Government has already commenced major legislative and machinery of government reforms that will allow Western Australia to be faster and more effective in driving the transition, Sanderson said.

“Our new Made in WA agenda identifies green iron and steel as a priority we are willing to support through forward-thinking industry and procurement policy.

“I hear proponents talk about project-on-project risk in the hydrogen industry, where various projects depend on each other for certainty around inputs and revenue.”

Sanderson said Western Australia has the ability to use its full suite of levers to de-risk multiple projects at the same time, giving proponents greater certainty around access to critical infrastructure, reliable and affordable clean energy, and long-term offtake partners.

“We believe we are well placed to do this better than anywhere else in the world.”

