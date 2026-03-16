Waitsia gas plant ramps up production

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The Waitsia Gas Plant in Western Australia’s Perth Basin has reached a major milestone, ramping up production to 200 terajoules per day (TJ/day) following the successful commissioning of its third compressor.

The project, operated by Mitsui E&P Australia in partnership with Beach Energy, is part of the broader Waitsia Stage 2 development. The new gas plant is designed to eventually produce up to 250 TJ/day as it continues ramping up toward its full nameplate capacity.

Once fully operational, Waitsia is expected to play a critical role in Western Australia’s energy system, with the potential to supply close to a quarter of the state’s natural gas demand. The project also supports both domestic gas supply and future LNG exports via the North West Shelf.

Development of Waitsia Stage 2 has included drilling 13 development wells and constructing a new production facility. Commissioning of the plant is ongoing as production gradually increases toward full capacity.

Beyond energy supply, the project is delivering economic benefits to the Mid West region, generating royalties and broader economic activity during both construction and operations.