WA dishes out land for $70 billion green megaprojects

International appetite to harness renewable energy capacity in WA’s Pilbara region has been revealed by the allocation of industrial land for mainly hydrogen-related projects to companies including BP, South Korean steelmaker POSCO and Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Mining Group.

The WA government announced in early January 2023 that it had earmarked land for seven projects collectively valued at $70 billion at two heavy industrial estates near the Pilbara coastal towns of Port Hedland and Onslow.

WA state development minister Roger Cook said providing the land for projects including hydrogen, ammonia and green iron ore would help transform the two sites into globally competitive, multi-product industrial precincts.

BP, POSCO, Fortescue, Alinta Energy and UK firm Tees Valley Lithium were allocated land at the 4000-hectare Boodarie strategic industrial area (SIA) south of Port Hedland where most of Australia’s iron ore exports are loaded. Similarly, Equus Energy (a subsidiary of Western Gas) and Fortescue Future Industries were allocated land in the Ashburton SIA.

BP secured the land to support the $53 billion Australian Renewable Energy Hub it has operated since it bought a 40 per cent stake in June 2022.

BP plans to progressively develop 26 gigawatts of wind and solar energy – about half the capacity of the East Coast National Electricity Market – at a remote 6500-hectare site 250 km from Port Hedland.

The electricity would be used to produce green hydrogen and then transform it into more easily transported green ammonia for export.

An Alinta Energy spokesman it was considering producing green hydrogen at Boodarie where it already has a gas-fired power station.

Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue was allocated land at Port Hedland as well as near Onslow, a 530 km drive south of Port Hedland, at the 8000-hectare Ashburton North strategic industrial area where Chevron and Woodside have gas plants.

A Fortescue spokeswoman said the company was considering producing and using green hydrogen at both sites. The iron ore miner that has diversified into green hydrogen is seeking environmental approval for a 5.4-gigawatt wind and solar farm at Uaroo cattle station south of Onslow that could supply power to the Ashburton North site.

State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook said that the approval of land allocations for the Boodarie and Ashburton North SIAs will help transform the sites into globally competitive, multi-product industrial precincts.

“The projects across the two SIAs will deliver a range of projects including ammonia, green iron ore, and hydrogen,” he said.

“From job creation to growing the local advanced manufacturing industry and servicing international markets, we will see the economic benefits of these land allocations and these projects flow through the WA economy over time.”